A TEENAGER charged with having cans of pepper spray and his mom who allegedly had a taser and two guns were among a family of three that faced a magistrate on Monday.
Cashier Vedesh Maharaj, 18, his mother Shelly Ann Ramlochan, 40 a digital service manager, and his father, transport provider Varune Arjoon, 39, all of Ghandi Village, Debe were jointly charged by the Customs and Excise Division for having at their home on June 6, 1,192 cases of alcohol for sale while not being authorized to do such. They all said they were not guilty to the charges laid under the Liquor License Act.
Maharaj faced an additional charge of possession of prohibited weapons, namely 47 aerosol type pepper sprays for the purpose of trafficking. Ramlochan also faced a possession of prohibited weapon charge for allegedly having a taser.
She also had charges of possession of a two pistols for the purpose of trafficking and possession of 28 rounds of ammunition read to her.
Maharaj and Ramlochan were not called upon to enter pleas to the indictable charges. The matters were heard virtually before San Fernando senior magistrate Armina Deonarinesingh.
The three were represented by attorney Kevin Ratiram while the Customs and Excise Division was represented by Roger Hector.
Following Ratiram’s application for bail, Ramlochan was granted $500,000 bail with a cash alternative of $50,000, Arjoon was placed on $300,000 bail, with a cash alternative of $30,000 and Maharaj was placed on $100,000 bail with a cash alternative of $10,000. As a condition of bail, Maharaj is to report to the Debe police post once a week while his parents are to report twice for the week. The three are also to surrender their passports to the court.
They are to return before Deonarinesingh today for the Customs and Excise to present photographs of the alcohol.
They three were arrested at their home after a joint raid by the Customs and Excise Division and the Financial Intelligence Branch. Charges were laid by CED officer Roberts and constable Woodley of the FIB.