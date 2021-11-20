“Tobago and Debe South must be treated equally.”
These were the words plastered across protesters’ placards in the Debe South constituency in Penal yesterday morning, when residents gathered to call for what they referred to as a “long-overdue” by-election to elect a council representative.
Former councillor for the area Purushottam Singh passed away in February, leaving the seat vacant for the past nine months. At least 30 residents held a socially distanced protest between 8-9 a.m. and chanted that they were in dire need of representation.
Their calls were echoed by Penal/Debe Regional Corporation chairman Dr Allen Sammy, who told the Express after the protest that the delay in filling the vacant seat was a result of geographic discrimination.
“What the people were doing, they were objecting to is the inordinate delay in having a by-election. The councillor for the area, Purushottam Singh, died on February 14.
“All the paperwork to have the seat declared vacant was done within days and the declaration sent to the Ministry (of Local Government). The Ministry acknowledged in May that the seat was vacant. Since then, there has been no bye-election,” said Sammy.
“According to our Act (Municipal Corporation Act), within 90 days they call a by-election. Except there is something about it if someone dies while in office in the final year of his term, there will be no by-election. However, this is not the final year of his term. He died in February of this year and there is still another year to go. We are saying, how come you have elections in Tobago twice and yet in Penal there is no election. That can’t be right. It is geographic discrimination,” said Sammy.
According to Sammy, the vacant seat had left approximately 10,000 residents of Debe South under-represented, with two councillors attempting to divide the extended workload and address residents’ concerns.
Councillors Krishna Persadsingh and Nicholas Kanhai, he said, were internally tasked with dealing with the Debe South constituency.
But this measure, he said, was temporary and resulted in issues not being addressed with the full efficiency required.
“Very importantly, at least 10,000 residents have no representation. We have split the representation internally as a measure, but it is putting residents under strain, because some residents have to go to one councillor and some to the other.
“They divided the job, and they have additional burdens. In addition to their own residents, they have about 5,000 more. Local government is not put together for that purpose,” said Sammy.
“We cannot abandon them...all the requests they may have for roads and lights, rat baiting and spraying, a councillor has to handle it in addition to his duties.
“We are saying the State is not handling it in a just manner. It is not that they are not being addressed, our councillors still go out and deal with them, but they cannot handle it with the same maximum efficiency as they would. It is not structured to receive treatment in that partial manner.
“And these requests have increased exponentially over time. There are more potholes, for example, more drainage issues, more social challenges, because people are out of work, businesses are closed down.
“If you can’t clean recreation grounds in a timely manner for people to go out and breathe in that kind of environment it causes strain,” he added.
Sammy said that all paperwork has been filed to facilitate such an election and he has spoken with Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar and Member of Parliament Davendranath Tancoo.
“I have asked for the intervention of our honourable leader, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, and Member of Parliament Dave Tancoo. They are two of our four representatives. They are saying the neglect may well be related to political discrimination simply because of who they are. If you put their people under strain, then people are saying the councillor is not working but there is no councillor,” said Sammy.
“I, too, am calling for a by-election, I see no reason why it should not be held. That is not just...that is clear in the violation of any kind of good governance, and they don’t seem to care.” he stated.