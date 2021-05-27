Sgt Lyndon Jacob

A Covid-19 positive police sergeant died after leaving home quarantine yesterday.

Sgt Lyndon Jacob was awaiting his test results on his Covid-19 status. The Express was told that a check of his record following his death confirmed that was he was positive.

Jacob was last attached to the Special Operations Response Team (SORT).

During the TV6’s Beyond the Tape programme last evening, head of SORT Superintendent Roger Alexander said, “Sgt Lydon Jacob at this time was on quarantine. (Yesterday) morning he complained about feeling unwell and he stepped some distance away from his home.” Alexander said he was later found unresponsive.

Jacob, 40 of Tabaquite, was at land he purchased at Sankarlal Drive, Williamsville around 8 a.m. He was found around 11.30 a.m., unresponsive in his car. Attempts were made to revive Jacob and the emergency health service was also contacted.

Jacob was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Jacob was a father of two, including a one-month-old baby.

Alexander said, “To his family, we want to thank you for sending and giving Sgt Jacob the opportunity to serve alongside his colleagues and friends, leaving you all at home. He didn’t know that the service that he would provide may have cost him his life.”

Alexander described Jacob as a noble and courageous man who was honest, patient and professional.

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith and the executive of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), via a TTPS release, offered condolences to Jacob’s family, friends and colleagues.



