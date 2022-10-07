Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly has defended her decision to close all schools in Trinidad at the eleventh hour yesterday, saying the closure of schools was a serious matter and an option of last resort.
Responding to the criticisms levelled on her by parents and other stakeholders, Gadsby-Dolly said where weather-related matters were concerned, the actions of the Ministry of Education can only be guided by the advice of the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS).
She said, “In Trinidad and Tobago, a Yellow Adverse Weather Alert status is not uncommon in the rainy season, and does not constitute sufficient cause to close schools nationwide. In flood-prone areas, weather conditions are closely monitored by principals, who request school dismissal when required.
“Having received word of the change in Riverine Flooding Alert at 6.55 a.m. today, based on the level of rainfall during the night, the decision to close schools was taken thereafter.”
Gadsby-Dolly said the ministry continued to monitor the weather and riverine conditions by way of the data available from the Met office.
The Ministry of Education, however, received a failing grade from pupils, their parents and teachers over the last-minute decision to close schools, after thousands had already showed up for classes.
Gadsby-Dolly was asked why she did not follow the lead of the Tobago House of Assembly, which advised on Wednesday that schools would be closed to protect educators and pupils.
The Met office was also criticised for its silence overnight, and for not issuing any new advisories until after daybreak yesterday, when it announced there would be more rainfall and flooding, and would move the Riverine Flood Alert level from Yellow to Orange.
Schools reopen today, unless...
At 7.10 a.m., Gadsby-Dolly went to her social media profile and posted that based on the Riverine Flood Alert issued by the Met office five minutes before, all Trinidad schools would be closed.
The minister stated the Met office had just upgraded the Adverse Weather Alert from Yellow to Orange and, as a result, all schools in Trinidad would be closed yesterday.
“Principals will be issued official documentation and the Ministry of Education will issue an official statement on this shortly,” she added.
In a media statement at 9.28 a.m., the Education Ministry indicated the decision to close schools followed a 6.55 a.m. warning by the Met office that the Riverine Flood Alert had been elevated from Yellow to Orange level.
The TTMS stated it was necessary to move the riverine alert from Yellow to Orange, as continuous rainfall on Wednesday night had pushed major watercourses to critical thresholds. The Adverse Weather Alert, however, remained at Yellow level.
The Education Ministry stated several schools were flooded on Wednesday as parts of the island experienced heavy rainfall.
“Principals will apprise parents when children can return to flood-affected schools once all clean-up operations are completed,” the ministry wrote.
The release also stated that unless a further advisory from the Ministry of Education is issued, schools will re-open this morning, except where clean-up operations continue.
Do better, MoE
The Government was called upon by social media commenters to take into consideration that many parents drop off their children at school before going to work, some hire private transportation and others use public transportation.
One person wrote, “Wow... no wonder or education system in a mess... look where it starts. All these previous alerts... all the factual reports and videos and pictures on social media and when children and parents already risk their lives on the roads you all now making a decision... oh please.”
Another wrote, “Take note at the time the THA issued this release... You all could do better than that MOE.”
Another parent wrote, “It makes soo much sense to wait till the last possible minute then to update... when so many teachers, students and staff are in school already. How are some of these students meant to get home if their parents are stranded somewhere flooded?”
The Express visited primary and secondary schools where many pupils had already been dropped off by their parents.
At Anstey Memorial Girls’ Anglican School in San Fernando, parents were contacted to return for their children, who eagerly awaited their arrival. The Express spoke with several children who were confused and afraid their parents may not have gotten word of the closure.
The situation was similar at St Joseph’s Convent, San Fernando.
The Express was told the National Schools Dietary Services Ltd schools feeding programme had also delivered breakfast to schools. The meals were distributed to those children who were on the schools’ compound.