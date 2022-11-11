The decomposing body of a man was found in Sangre Grande on Wednesday morning.
Up to press time last night, the deceased had yet to be positively identified, but is believed to be a 60-year-old man from Blake Avenue Extension.
Relatives of the deceased have been contacted to view the body to confirm the identity.
According to police reports, residents detected a foul stench at about 11 a.m. on Wednesday and made checks.
Approximately 150 feet from the southern side of the roadway, the body was found in an unfinished concrete structure.
The body was in a state of decomposition, but there appeared to be a wound to the back of the head.
The police were notified and a team of officers led by Insp Ramlakhan, W-Insp Sylvester, PC Murray, PC Jaggessar and WPC Sergeant, from the Homicide Bureau as well as the Eastern Division, responded.
Crime scene investigators found one spent 9mm shell near the body.
The body was taken to the Forensic Science Centre in Federation Park, where a post-mortem will be performed pending identification.
This incident has pushed the murder toll to 524.
The comparative figure for the same period in 2021 was 372.