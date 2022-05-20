Approximately 25 people have tested positive for Covid-19 among a contingent of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force (TTDF) Steel Orchestra in England.
This was confirmed by relatives of members of the orchestra, both military and civilian.
The Covid-positive results come after the band’s participation in the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations at Windsor Castle last weekend.
Those who were negative returned home yesterday, while those who are positive had to remain in England.
Relatives said those who tested positive are being moved from room to room.
“Before testing positive, multiple persons were placed in rooms together with shared facilities, while scores of personnel were on one bus, many without wearing masks,” said a male relative.
TTDF public relations officer Sherron Manswell, in an official statement, did not confirm or deny the positive results, but said some members of the contingent did not return yesterday.
“The Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force Steel Orchestra participated at Her Majesty the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations and were highly praised for their performances at the event. A contingent of the Defence Force Steel Orchestra returned on Thursday and the second contingent will return next week,” said the statement.