IN June 2019, when the skeletal remains of a woman were found near an oilfield in Santa Flora, Junior Emmanuel believed it was the last piece of the puzzle in the case of his missing daughter, Sharday Emmanuel.

This, he said, would have ended an agonising year-long search for the 20-year-old nursing student who walked out of her parents’ Mamoral No.1 home back in June 2018 and never returned.