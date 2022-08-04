crime scene

A recruit of the Tri­ni­dad and Tobago Defence Force (TTDF) was robbed of his camouflage kit in Chaguanas on Tuesday morning.

The 25-year-old Cha­guanas man was walking in a northerly direction along Kenneth Street, Montrose, when three men—one armed with a cutlass—confronted him.

He ran but the robbers chased him, a police report said.

One of the men pushed him into a drain and grabbed his tactical bag containing items of kit issued by the TTDF.

In the bag was a pair of tactical boots, a beret, a coralline belt, a suit bag containing a camouflage jacket and pair of camouflage pants.

The suspects escaped by running along Kenneth Street.

Officers of the Cha­guanas Police Station were contacted and PCs Tanis and Mansingh, and WPCs Francis and Prince responded.

WPC Prince is continuing investigations.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Recommended for you