A recruit of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force (TTDF) was robbed of his camouflage kit in Chaguanas on Tuesday morning.
The 25-year-old Chaguanas man was walking in a northerly direction along Kenneth Street, Montrose, when three men—one armed with a cutlass—confronted him.
He ran but the robbers chased him, a police report said.
One of the men pushed him into a drain and grabbed his tactical bag containing items of kit issued by the TTDF.
In the bag was a pair of tactical boots, a beret, a coralline belt, a suit bag containing a camouflage jacket and pair of camouflage pants.
The suspects escaped by running along Kenneth Street.
Officers of the Chaguanas Police Station were contacted and PCs Tanis and Mansingh, and WPCs Francis and Prince responded.
WPC Prince is continuing investigations.