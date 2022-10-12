Former Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi said he received advice from senior attorneys after then Queen’s Counsel Vincent Nelson shared information of a conspiracy to defraud the public.
Al-Rawi said he retained Douglas Mendes SC and Gilbert Peterson SC, on behalf of the State.
He said that as a result of that, the advice given to the office of the Attorney General was that there’s an obligation to bring wrong doing of this nature to the attention of the authorities.
During the virtual press conference on Wednesday Al Rawi said he took the advice “of eminent senior counsel in relation to the Office of the Attorney General and followed that advice … The State took the responsible step of asking for advice and receiving that advice and acting accordingly.”
"When you are an office holder you are obliged to take advice. I certainly did that, I didn’t advise myself on any of these matters. I consider Mr Mendes to be one of the most eminent silk in the world, certainly in the Caribbean and definitely in Trinidad and I consider Mr Peterson who has often represented the State on multiple matters, to be also eminent silk and they are only two of the attorneys that we took advise from.”
The press conference came two days after the Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard SC discontinued criminal charges against former attorney general Anand Ramlogan and former United National Congress senator Gerald Ramdeen who is also an attorney.
They were charged with conspiring with Nelson for Ramlogan to misbehave in public office as attorney general by accepting money from Nelson as a reward for giving him State briefs. It was also alleged that they conspired for Ramdeen to receive, conceal and transfer criminal property which represented corrupt rewards given to him by Nelson for the State briefs. A third allegation against the two men was that they conspired for Nelson to give ten percent of the legal fees to Ramlogan as a “gift” or “reward” for being granted the briefs.
Al-Rawi said Mendes was the one who settled a written indemnity agreement that he advised the State enter into, and under that agreement the specific context was that the notarized statement and the evidence of wrong doing would be given to the Director of Public Prosecutions and to the Anti-Corruption Investigation Bureau.
In Nelson's claim against the Ag Office, he is alleging that the indemnity had been given to him in return for him to provide a statement against Ramlogan and Ramdeen, but that the agreement was later breached by the State.
Said Al Rawi: “In that indemnity statement as well, the State undertook on the advice of senior counsel that no civil proceedings would be commenced for the recovery of legal fees that were paid to Mr Nelson and also that there would be a certain amount of indemnity if there was a breach of the indemnity in giving that statement to persons who ought not to have that statement. That was specifically subject to the Attorney General’s obligations in law and under statute so it was a very qualified, careful indemnity settled by Mr Mendes, senior counsel.”
Al-Rawi denied the several allegations made by leader of the Opposition Kamla Persad-Bissessar during a press conference the previous day and added that he needed to “be very careful not to fall into a trap laid by Mrs Persad-Bissessar to over-speak the matter.”
He said, “Mrs Persad-Bissessar wants this county to fall into a trap of allowing Ramlogan and Ramdeen to get off scotch free and that is called pre-trial publicity.”
He said he wanted to tell people to "quite simply watch Mrs Persad-Bissessar cocky eye. She has a vested interest in this matter. She’s entitled to be an advocate of her people but the State has an obligation to manage its affairs.”
He also dismissed calls by Persad-Bisessar that he resign.
Asked whether it was true that Nelson had filed a $150 million claim against the State, Al-Rawi said: "Mr Nelson has brought a claim where effectively he is saying that he wants to ask the court to consider payment of sums including sums he would have earned had he not been out of his chamber because he was convicted Those are claims which the State stoutly resists and the advice coming from senior counsel Mendez and also Mr Peterson and their team of attorneys is that their case is bound to fail … I can’t say anything more than putting forward a ridiculous claim is going to be doomed to fail."
Asked whether Cabinet and by extension the Prime Minister approve the indemnity agreement, Al-Rawi said: "The matter of the office of Attorney General’s position is again the subject of disclosure into the court Agreements that come under the Office of the Attorney General, the constitution sets that out … and the maters are carefully managed I don’t want to get into the details again respectfully because the matters are under the watch of the DPP and also in the civil proceedings ."