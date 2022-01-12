There have been delays in the release of the bodies of Covid-19 victim because their next of kin were quarantined, says Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh.
In response to questions from the Opposition at the Senate sitting yesterday, Deyalsingh said the average storage time for bodies of the deceased varies from about one to five days.
“Most of the cases where bodies are delayed outside of this average time of one to five days is because the next of kin listed on the admission form is now in quarantine for 14 days,” he said.
He said the Regional Health Authorities (RHAs) cannot release the body to anyone else even though other family members may be asking for the release.
He said the ministry is liaising with the Local Government bodies, the Funeral Home Association and the RHA on this issue.
“We do morning body checks at all the mortuaries, we call relatives as much as possible, we liaise at the wards where the persons come from so all proper documentation is in place so that when the funeral homes do come for the deceased there is not that administrative delay,” said Deyalsingh.
Asked by Opposition Senator Wade Mark if he was aware there is an additional cost being borne by families because of delays, Deyalsingh said the RHA does not charge to store a body.
Mark said, given that these bodies have to be tested via PCR tests, whether the Government has given consideration to engage private laboratories in this exercise.
Deyalsingh reiterated that the delays in the release of the body which occur mainly at the South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) have nothing to do with testing but with the next of kin being in quarantine.
Mark asked Social Development Minister Donna Cox if Government was prepared to provide financial support including an increase in the number of funeral grants to assist vulnerable families who have lost loved ones due to Covid-19.
Cox said there is no cap on the number of grants that are provided for vulnerable persons.
She said people can apply for the funeral grant for which there is a means test to determine eligibility.
Mark asked if the minister was aware families are being called upon to pay exorbitant costs associated with burials and cremations for their deceased up to $30,000, but Senate President Christine Kangaloo disallowed the question.
AG, have a heart
Speaking at the United National Congress (UNC) virtual meeting on Monday, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar criticised the Government for its ban of open-pyre cremations and called on Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi to “have a heart” for people and remove it.
She noted former attorney general Anand Ramlogan has taken legal action on behalf of a person of the Spiritual Baptist faith with respect to the Government’s policies.
She said people have to pay up to $40,000 for funerals.
Persad-Bissessar added there is a an additional cost to store bodies when released from the RHA to the funeral homes.
She said there is no international information about open-air cremations spreading Covid.