THE Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and attorneys representing former attorney general Anand Ramlogan SC are still engaged in discussion on the way forward in relation to two separate cases brought against Ramlogan.
Ramlogan and his co-accused, attorney Gerald Ramdeen, made a virtual reappearance before Chief Magistrate Maria Busby Earle-Caddle yesterday. He is accused of witness-tampering, while he and Ramdeen are accused of corruption-related activities stemming from an alleged legal fees kickback scheme between them and British Queen’s Counsel Vincent Nelson. At the hearing, the witness tampering matter was first on the agenda.
Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) George Busby informed the magistrate he was aware that Ramlogan’s lead attorney, Pamela Elder SC, and the DPP’s Office were still engaged in discussions. While the nature of the discussions was not revealed, Busby asked that the matter be adjourned to a date in late January.
In response, however, the magistrate pointed out the matter had been before the court since September 2017. The continued discussions, she said, were having a negative impact on her effectively managing the matters before her.
“Mr Busby, this matter was filed in September 2017. We are now in 2021. How many years have the DPP and senior counsel been having conversations about this matter?” she asked.
Attorney Russell Warner, who appears alongside Elder for Ramlogan, said he too was asking that the matter be adjourned to a date in January. The magistrate said to her it made little sense to have the matter come up for hearing “every three months only to hear the same chorus” of ongoing discussions.
Nonetheless, she adjourned the matter to February 28. On that day, Earle-Caddle said whether those discussions were completed or not, she intended to progress with the matter.
In the corruption kickback matter involving both Ramlogan and Ramdeen, an adjournment was again requested by Busby and Warner on the same basis.
However, Ramdeen’s lead attorney Wayne Sturge said unlike Elder he was not engaged in any discussions with the DPP’s Office, nor was he privy to those conversations. He pointed out he would be prepared and ready to proceed on February 28. Last December, prosecutors said the DPP intended to bypass the preliminary enquiry at the Magistrates’ Court and have Ramdeen and Ramlogan’s matter go directly to the High Court to the indictment. The defence, however, argued that the case was not one that met the criteria to be sent directly to the High Court.
In the witness tampering matter, Ramlogan was charged based on allegations made by Police Complaints Authority (PCA) director David West that Ramlogan had approached him to withdraw his witness statement in a defamation case against then-opposition leader Dr Keith Rowley in 2014.
In the other matter, Ramlogan and Ramdeen were charged in 2019 with conspiring with Nelson for Ramlogan, who was attorney general at the time, to misbehave in public office by accepting payment from Nelson as a reward for awarding him State briefs.
Ramdeen was alleged to have conspired to receive those payments, and conceal and transfer it to Ramlogan.
In June 2019, Nelson pleaded guilty to his part in the scheme before then-High Court judge Malcolm Holdip.
In March of last year, Justice Holdip ordered that he pay $2.5 million in restitution as part of a plea-bargain arrangement struck between him and the State.
As part of the plea deal, he agreed to turn state witness and testify against Ramlogan and Ramdeen.