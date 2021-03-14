A 61-year-old delivery driver cannot be found and his family is pleading for help.
Gregory Cezair, a grandfather of Arouca, was last seen driving out of his garage on Friday night.
Cezair never returned and his vehicle, a red Mitsubishi Lancer, cannot be found.
His daughter, Chenel Cezair, made an emotional appeal for the public to assist in finding him.
She told the Express, “My father came home from work at around 9.30pm. We were sitting in the back yard. But around 11pm he left in his car. He left the gate opened and when he did that it usually means he was coming back shortly.”
Cezair said her father did not return home and the family became worried on Saturday morning.
“We contacted our relatives and his friends but no one saw him. I don’t know what happened but he never left home like this before. We are very worried that something may have happened to him,” she said.
Cezair said her father’s cellphone was on the kitchen counter. “He would never leave home without his phone so he had planned to come back soon,” she said.
The daughter is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of her father or the vehicle to contact her at 326-9858.