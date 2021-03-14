The time has come for women to take control of their lives and for sexual offenders to live in fear of victims.

In a recent interview with the Express, psychiatrist Dr Varma Deyalsingh noted that sexual assault continues to be a major fear factor amongst women and their families in Trinidad and Tobago.

He noted that for years women have been plagued with feeling unsafe while commuting and conducting daily activities, adding they were unsafe in their own homes with the increasing number of home invasions.