Health officials are reinforcing the urgent need for people to get vaccinated, as three more cases of the Delta variant have showed up in Tobago.
The confirmation of the quick spreading Delta variant was received via gene sequencing from the Faculty of Medical Sciences Laboratory, University of the West Indies.
This brings the total confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Tobago to four.
The three individuals have no travel history, but they are known contacts of positive cases.
They have been in quarantine since they were tested for COVID-19. Contact tracing was conducted and all primary and secondary contacts were also in home quarantine.
Health Secretary, Assemblyman Tracy Davidson-Celestine, said: “Delta is among us. The hospitalised COVID-19 cases are still overwhelmingly unvaccinated persons and the COVID deaths are almost all unvaccinated people.”
The Secretary added, “Our economy continues to be partially shut and people are hurting socially, emotionally and financially. We can fix these problems if we step up for vaccination. Almost seven billion vaccines have been given globally, the data shows the vaccine is safe and helps to reduce COVID death and suffering. Tobago has crossed 60 percent of the target population of 36,000 with at least one dose of the shot, and will soon hit 50 per cent of the entire vaccine eligible population of 45,000.”
The Delta variant spreads more easily from person to person than the previous strains of COVID-19 virus. Dr. Tiffany Hoyte, Acting County Medical Officer of Health said, “Persons are urged not to become complacent but to practice the 3W’s at all times. Please continue to wash hands regularly and properly with soap and water. Please stay at least 6 feet apart from other persons. Please wear your masks properly over your nose and mouth while in public, especially in work places.”
Dr. Hoyte added: “Some persons who are infected with COVID-19 have no symptoms but can still spread the virus, so for everyone’s personal safety they need to always practice these 3 W’s. With the on-going community spread of the Delta Variant, it is crucial that persons who are not yet vaccinated take advantage of receiving one of the various brands of COVID-19 vaccines available. The COVID-19 vaccines do not completely eliminate the possibility of getting infected, but they definitely reduce your chances of being infected with the virus. If someone who is fully vaccinated happens to get infected, they are less likely to suffer severe symptoms. The combination of increasing the number of persons in our country who are fully vaccinated together with practicing the 3 W’s is the sure way to reduce the spread of COVID-19”.
Testing for variants of concern will continue and the Division will continue to provide updates once variants are detected in Tobago.