Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Roshan Parasram said on Monday that transmission of the Delta variant of the Covid-19 virus has reached the level of community spread in Trinidad and Tobago.
Parasram, who made the declaration during the Ministry of Health’s virtual Covid-19 press conference, was at the time responding to a question regarding County Victoria having the highest percentage of active cases (26.7%) of all the communities in Trinidad and Tobago.
“In terms of the Victoria numbers, Victoria has been in terms of a percentage for the longest while, maybe upwards of a few months, been the County that has had the greater number of cases in terms of a percentage. They do have quite a highly populated area as well so there’s a large number of people in that particular County.”
He said that while the contact tracing done by the County Medical Officer of Health has been ongoing and continuous, and that the work is continuing by way of test, treat and isolate as best as they can, what they require is for people to really come forward and have their vaccination as quickly as they can, not only in Victoria but in all the Counties across country, so that they would have that level of protection from Covid-19.
“I think that’s the main thing we need to focus on at this point, is really getting those vaccination numbers across the country up as quickly as we can especially in light of the issue, and we’re seeing that Delta variant is now reaching to the stage that it can be stated that it is in community spread. We would have reported last night six additional cases, five of which have no travel related component to it, so we can clearly say that now we’re in a community spread of Delta, albeit in the early stages.”
Parasram noted that of the five cases, four of them were related to different Covid-19 positive cases before.
“So they would have been contacts of other positive cases, those cases themselves have not been Delta as yet and testing is ongoing. So out of the five there was one case that was basically a stand-alone sort of case where we are continuing the epidemiological investigation.
The CMO noted that it takes about two to three weeks to get that Delta samples back.
“There were two that were related to one case and another two in a different geographic location, again related to another case, not known Delta. More or less what we’re seeing is that the majority of them seem to be asymptomatic and the reason we picked up those four cases is because of their relation to the other positives we would have tested using the new criteria and of course, sent it onwards for Delta.
“The majority of them so far, those five people, seem to be having asymptomatic or mild disease, at least those are the one we’ve picked up so far,” Parasram said.