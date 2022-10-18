A man who was denied bail for allegedly attacking his ex-wife with a knife after breaching a protection order, is expected to re-appear before a magistrate on Thursday.
The 41-year-old is due to face a Princes Town magistrate, charged with breach of the protection order, common assault, and malicious wounding.
Last week the accused of Lady Hailes Avenue, San Fernando, appeared before senior magistrate Armina Deonarinesingh and was remanded into custody.
According to police reports, around 9.25 a.m. on July 3, a woman was seated at the front of her home when she was allegedly approached by her ex-common law husband. The man then allegedly injured the woman on her abdomen with a knife and placed the knife on her throat.
The matter was investigated by officers of the Gender-Based Violence Unit – Southern Division, who arrested the man. He was later charged by constable Sylvan.
Investigations were supervised by Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne, ASP Seecharan, Insp Hospedales and acting Cpl Jagroop.