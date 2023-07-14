A 50-year-old man was denied bail after appearing before a Chaguanas magistrate on Thursday, charged with sexual offences against a 12-year-old girl.
The man faced three charges of sexual penetration of a child and one charge of sexual touching of a child, when he appeared before magistrate Nizam Khan in the Chaguanas Court. The accused was remanded into custody and the matter was adjourned to August 10.
A woman reported to police that she became aware that her boyfriend was allegedly having sex with her 12-year-old daughter over a period of time, the last time being in May 2023. The Child Protection Unit (CPU) was contacted and conducted an investigation which resulted in the arrest of a male suspect.
The accused was charged with the offences following advice received from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, on July 12. Investigations were supervised by Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne, ASP Aroon, Insps Jacob, Waite and Hosein and Sgt Cedeno-Figaro, all of the CPU.