An unemployed man was denied bail on Thursday on three charges of sexual touching of a 14-year-old relative.
The 35-year-old faced Port of Spain magistrate Maureen Baboolal-Gafoor and was remanded into custody. The matter was adjourned to Monday.
According to police reports, on several occasions during the period of December 2022 and January 2023, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly sexually touched by the man. The child confided in a teacher, and the incident was reported to the Child Protection Unit, Port of Spain Division. The officers investigated the matter, and a man was arrested on Tuesday. The man was charged the following day with three offences of sexual touching.
The investigation was supervised by Senior Superintendent Claire-Guy Alleyne, ASP Seecharan, Inspector Simmons and Sergeant James.