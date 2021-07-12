Non Emergency Dental, Optometric, Physical Therapy and Occupational Therapy Health Services will be allowed on a temporary basis.
Pursuant to Regulation 3(10)(ao) of the Emergency Powers (No. 2) Regulations, 2021, with effect from Tuesday 13th July 2021, the Minister of Health hereby authorises the Provision of Non Emergency Dental, Optometric, Physical Therapy and Occupational Therapy Health Services and including employees necessary for the operation of these Health Services, ONLY, UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE, Monday through Sunday.
Customers and operators of the abovementioned establishments are advised to comply strictly with the other legal requirements of the Emergency Powers (No. 2) Regulations, 2021, the public health guidelines and legal requirements of the Public Health [2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV)] (No. 17) Regulations, 2021.
Authorizations granted by the Minister of Health pursuant to Statements 2, 3 and 4, remain valid.
The Ministry of Health will continue to monitor this development and take steps to safeguard the health of the population.