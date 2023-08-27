Plummer

Denyse Plummer

Legendary Calypso Queen Denyse Plummer has died after a long battle with cancer.

Last month, as rumours of her death began circulating, her son Jesse Boocock told the Express that Plummer was resting comfortably at her home and spending time with family as she had decided to no longer undergo chemotherapy for cancer.

In May this year, Plummer celebrated life with her family for Mother's Day.

On May 15, 2023, Plummer's Facebook page showed her celebrating with her family.

She posted:

“Thanking God for all my countless blessings. I had an amazing night with my sons, daughters in law and grand daughter. Love you guys all so much 🥰”

A benefit concert was held in May to celebrate Plummer.

A media release from the team back then noted Plummer's distinguished career:

From her early roots at Junior and Senior Music festival competitions while at Holy Name Convent, to talent competitions, 12 and Under, Teen Talent, and Scouting for Talent, just to name a few, her professional career took flight, as she honed her craft singing at bars and hotels throughout Trinidad and Tobago.

Plummer showcased her versatility in performing all genres of music, including pop, reggae, and country songs after landing a job at the Chaconia Inn in Maraval.

With all these achievements under her belt, she understood profoundly where her “navel string was buried” and entered the African male-dominated areas of calypso, soca and chutney music.

Her professional debut was in 1986 to a local audience that was not quite ready to accept a female calypsonian, far less one with a white father and black mother.

She persevered and captured many titles.

In 1987, she placed third in the National Calypso competition. In 1988, she reached the National Calypso Monarch finals and also won the Calypso Queen crown. By 2000, she was one of the main attractions at the Calypso Revue Tent.

Plummer won the Calypso Crown in 2001 with "Heroes" and "Nah Leaving".

She went even further winning the critically acclaimed Amateur Night at the Apollo Theatre in New York, USA, in 1989 with Whitney Houston’s "Didn’t We Almost Have It All".

She continued to conquer various regional and international calypso competitions and has travelled worldwide as an Ambassador of the art form.

"Woman is Boss" is also one of her songs that created waves and was a hit.

After devoting her life to Jesus Christ as her Lord and saviour, Plummer unashamedly began her gospel ministry and proudly spread the message of peace, joy, and love to all.

