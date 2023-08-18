The Trinidad and Tobago Government came under heavy criticism yesterday from two human rights organisations following the deportation of a group of 97 Venezuelan nationals on Saturday.
The Caribbean Centre for Human Rights (CCHR) and Amnesty International both condemned the Government’s action in respective news releases.
The CCHR called the latest deportation exercise “a violation of international human rights law and the commitments Trinidad and Tobago made, as party to the Refugee Convention, which stipulates the rights of asylum seekers and refugees”.
The CCHR said it believes “the treatment of asylum seekers and refugees by the State continues to be arbitrary, inconsistent, and ad hoc, thus highlighting the need to domesticate the (Refugee) Convention so that it is reflected in our local legislation”.
“A refugee policy is also needed to ensure that the rights of refugees and asylum-seekers are guaranteed,” the human rights organisation said.
The CCHR said this latest round of deportations must be condemned at all levels since it endangers those who fled persecution in their country of origin and sends them back to a situation where risks to their safety and security prevail.
According to the CCHR, the deportation is a clear violation of the Refugee Convention and of the non-refoulement principle which is a key consideration when assessing a refugee or asylum-seeker’s circumstances.
“The majority of deported individuals were asylum seekers registered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). The deportation exercise denied them the opportunity to have their claims for refugee status processed,” the release stated.
The CCHR highlighted that “other women still in detention face imminent deportation once arrangements are made for their children, who are not in detention, to join them”.
It said these children will face unimaginable trauma directly linked to the deportation process and these approaches do not take into consideration best interest determination practice specific to children’s interest and well-being.
“CCHR once again urges the Government of Trinidad and Tobago to establish a refugee policy to avoid the indiscriminately cruel and inhumane outcomes associated with situations such as these, thus ensuring that we honour the commitments we have made to protect the rights of asylum seekers and refugees,” the release added.
‘Extremely alarming’
Erika Guevara-Rosas, Americas director at Amnesty International, said: “The recent measures taken by the authorities of Trinidad and Tobago are extremely alarming. The human rights crisis and complex humanitarian emergency in Venezuela are of such magnitude that 25 per cent of the nation’s population has been forced to flee the country in the last few years, a figure that continues to rise. International law leaves no room for doubt: refugees and asylum seekers throughout the world cannot be returned to places where their life and integrity could be at risk. No one can be subjected to mass expulsions.
“Now more than ever, American states must guarantee the rights of asylum seekers and refugees, including those from Venezuela, who are in urgent need of international protection. Governments in the region must furthermore scale up their efforts to provide assistance and support to countries that are hosting refugees and migrants in the midst of humanitarian crises,” Guevara-Rosas added.
Amnesty International stressed that people forced to flee the situation of massive human rights violations in Venezuela require a response from a human rights-based perspective, with strict adherence to the principle of non-refoulement, regardless of their migration status.
It added: “According to information received by Amnesty International, the individuals deported included some who had asylum-seeker and refugee status.”
Amnesty International said it “has previously warned of the vulnerability of refugees and asylum seekers in Trinidad and Tobago following a July 4 Supreme Court decision that rejected application of the principle of non-refoulement in the country. This ruling is in contravention of a state’s obligations under international refugee and human rights law, including the 1951 Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees, which this country has signed”.
Amnesty International said it urgently calls on the authorities of Trinidad and Tobago “to respect their legal commitments and international human rights law, including the absolute principle of non-refoulement of individuals where their right to life and freedom from torture or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment is at risk. It is imperative that the deportation of those facing the risk of persecution and human rights violations in their places of origin be halted immediately”.
Attempts yesterday to contact Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds for a comment proved futile.