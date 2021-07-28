The Water and Sewerage Authority (the Authority) advises customers in parts of Central and South West Trinidad, who are presently experiencing low water pressures or no water, that this is a result of emergency maintenance works presently ongoing at the Point Lisas Desalination Plant.
The Desalination Company of Trinidad and Tobago – DESALCOTT owned and operated Plant, normally supplies WASA with 40 million gallons of water per day (mgd). DESALCOTT has indicated that they are in the process of assessing and carrying out the required maintenance works, however a completion time is not presently available.
The Authority is in constant communication with the company and will provide a further update on when the Plant will return to service, as soon as this information becomes available.
Areas affected include: Central Caroni, Warrenville, Cunupia, Chaguanas, Caparo, Chase village, Couva, Pt Lisas, California, Claxton Bay, Plaisance Park, Pointe a Pierre, City of San Fernando, Vistabella, Marabella, Gasparillo South West Union Hall, Pleasantville, Palmiste, Phillipine, Duncan Village, Esperance, Gulf View, Bel Air, La Romain, South Oropouche, Otaheite, Rousillac, Aripero, parts of La Brea, Avocat, Fyzabad, parts of Siparia including De Gannes Village and Quarry Village, San Francique, Debe, Syne Village, Lowkie Trace, Sunrees Road, Mora Dam Road.
Customers are asked to manage their water use efficiently, as it may take up to 48 hours for the supply to normalize to some affected areas, after the Plant returns to full operation.
For further information or assistance, customers are encouraged to contact WASA’s Customer Call Centre toll free at 800-4420/26. A limited truck-borne water service will be available with priority given to special homes, health care and government institutions. The Authority apologizes for the inconvenience caused as a result of this situation at the Desalination Plant.