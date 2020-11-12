At a joint news conference held today by the Water and Sewerage Authority and the Desalination Company of Trinidad and Tobago (Desalcott), at Desalcott’s office in Point Lisas, John Thompson, General Manager – Desalcott advised of an upcoming planned shutdown of its Point Lisas Desalination Plant to facilitate maintenance works.
Alan Poon-King, acting CEO – WASA, provided details on how the Authority planned to mitigate the impact on the shutdown on customers.
The planned shutdown which is scheduled to take place from Monday November 16 to Tuesday November 24, will mostly impact the pipe borne water supply to areas in Central and South Trinidad. Desalcott provides 40 million gallons of water daily to WASA, which is used to supply the Point Lisas Industrial Estate, as well as augment the supply to areas in Central and South Trinidad.
In order to mitigate the effects of this supply shortfall on operations, the Authority will implement the following measures during the period of shutdown:
Increased production and re-distribution of supply from the Caroni and Navet Water Treatment Plants;
Implementation of temporary supply schedules; Ensure capacity storage at critical service reservoirs;
Increased water trucking capacity;
Special emphasis and arrangements to supply health institutions, homes for aged and other government and special needs organisations.
Some of the affected areas will include: Caroni, St. Helena, Charlieville, Chaguanas, Cunupia, Carapichaima, Couva, Claxton Bay, Marabella, Gasparillo, San Fernando, Cocoyea, Union Hall, La Romaine, Woodland, Palmiste, Phillipine, Rambert Village, South Oropouche, Fyzabad, Avocat, Siparia, Penal, San Francique, Rousillac, Aripero, La Brea.
Customers are advised to maintain/establish a system of storage over the period of the shutdown and to also manage their water use efficiently by reducing consumption. This can be done by eliminating wasteful practices, as well as repairing leaks and overflowing water tanks at home and in business places.
Customers are further advised that temporary supply schedules for the period of the shutdown, will be available on the Authority’s website: www.wasa.gov.tt; Facebook page: WASA Trinidad & Tobago and Twitter: @wasatnt from Friday 13th November, 2020. For further information, assistance or to request a truck borne delivery, customers can contact WASA’s Customer Call Centre toll free at 800-4420/26.