Desperate delivery

Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs Dr Amery Browne is reporting tonight that the 100,000 Sinopharm vaccines granted to the Government of Trinidad and Tobago by the Government of China are now airborne on the way to our airport, with an estimated time of arrival of 1:15am on Wednesday.

Images of the Caribbean Airlines aircraft being loaded was shared by China's ambassador to T&T Fang Qiu on his Facebook page. The Ambassador wrote: "After a smooth transfer of consignment at Toronto airport, the 100,000 Chinese vaccines are reaching nearer to T&T. Thanks go to Hainan Airlines, Caribbean Airlines and CAINIAO for their concerted efforts enabling this safe and swift delivery. CAINIAO, a tech-driven global logistics solutions provider in China, also offered the innovative real-time temperature monitoring service shown below. I believe new models of China-TT partnership like this will generate enormous impetus to post-covid recovery."

Trinidad and Tobago today recorded it highest number of Covid-19 fatalities and positive cases. Some 23 people were recorded as dying in a 24 hour period, and 601 people tested positive.

Kamla wants answers: Are old people left to die?

ARE humans playing God and categorising which Covid patients in Trinidad and Tobago live or die?

This was essentially the question raised by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar who called for answers on whether Covid-positive elderly people with co-mobidities are not being given Intensive Care Unit (ICU) priority because of an overwhelmed system and so they are left to die.

23 deaths in one day

THE Covid-19 death toll has crossed the 300 mark with a record 23 new deaths occurring yesterday.

The death toll now stands at 317 since the pandemic began last year.

The Ministry of Health reported the staggering number of deaths in its daily update yesterday evening along with another 601 new cases of the virus.

The ministry said the deceased patients included:

• Seven elderly males, five elderly females, one middle-aged male and two middle-aged females, all with co-morbidities

+2
Desperate delivery

Nurses under stress

Nurses are suffering mental and physical stress taking care of Covid-19 patients and they are begging you to behave yourselves and don’t add to their discomfort.

Healthcare professionals who have been at the front lines dealing with Covid-19 patients have been putting their fears aside and risking their lives to save others during this pandemic.

Mighty Sparrow’s son dies at 40

Calypsonian Sergio Francisco, son of music icon Mighty Sparrow (Slinger Francisco), has died.

Francisco, 40, passed away suddenly on Monday.

It was not immediately clear what caused the singer’s death.

Those close to him said he tested negative for Covid-19 last week.

“I don’t know exactly what he died from and we don’t want to speculate. We sure it wasn’t Covid because he had a negative test up till last week,” calypsonian Shirlane Hendrickson told the Express via phone yesterday afternoon.

Francisco, a former National Action Cultural Committee Young Kings Monarch finalist and 20 Stars of Tomorrow honoree, was described by colleagues as a young bright talent in the genre.

Govt to decide on SEA exam this week

Government will announce its “final decision” by the end of this week on whether the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination will proceed on June 10, Agriculture Minister Clarence Ram­bharat said yesterday.