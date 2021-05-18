Desperate delivery

Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs Dr Amery Browne is reporting tonight that the 100,000 Sinopharm vaccines granted to the Government of Trinidad and Tobago by the Government of China are now airborne on the way to our airport, with an estimated time of arrival of 1:15am on Wednesday.
Images of the Caribbean Airlines aircraft being loaded was shared by China's ambassador to T&T Fang Qiu on his Facebook page. The Ambassador wrote: "After a smooth transfer of consignment at Toronto airport, the 100,000 Chinese vaccines are reaching nearer to T&T. Thanks go to Hainan Airlines, Caribbean Airlines and CAINIAO for their concerted efforts enabling this safe and swift delivery. CAINIAO, a tech-driven global logistics solutions provider in China, also offered the innovative real-time temperature monitoring service shown below. I believe new models of China-TT partnership like this will generate enormous impetus to post-covid recovery."
Trinidad and Tobago today recorded it highest number of Covid-19 fatalities and positive cases. Some 23 people were recorded as dying in a 24 hour period, and 601 people tested positive.