A frantic search for three fishermen who failed to return three days after sailing into the Atlantic Ocean off Trinidad’s south eastern coast.
Shaquille Charles, 21, Walter Whiteman, 36, and Frank Sandy launched the “Rango Starr” fishing pirogue at the Guayaguayare Fishing Port at around 3p.m on Friday. The men were expected to return the next morning.
By Saturday afternoon, relatives said, the men had not returned and a report was filed at the Mayaro Police Station.
Asha Simon, whose husband worked with the men, said fishermen on the port began a search of the area but the men were not found. “When they didn’t come back that morning we got worried. But we waited a little while because we though they were still fishing. At around 3pm when the boat did not return we became worried. We made a report and the fishermen in the area went out,” she said.
The T&T Coast Guard was also contacted, she said.
Boat owner, Matthew Kissoon, said he was disappointed in the coast guard’s response. He said, “We got some information that a boat with three men was spotted drifting near an offshore platform. We gave the coast guard this information but no response yet. We sent out a boat ourselves. We are searching the water for them.”
Kissoon believes the men experienced engine problems out at sea. “If I had known the boat would give trouble I wouldn’t send it out. But it worked perfectly the day before and I watched it sail off with no problems on Friday,” he said.
Charles’ sister, Kerdasher Charles, said he worked as a part-time fisherman. “He works on a rig as a utility worker. He was supposed to go offshore on Wednesday. But when he is not offshore he does fishing,” she said.
The family lives Guayaguayare, near the fishing port. Charles said, “My mother came home on Friday evening and saw that my brother had cooked and left cook on the stove. He would do this when he is going out at sea. She called me the following day to say he had not returned home. She went to the port and was told that the boat had not returned.”
Charles said her family became concerned and although boat owners were searching the water off the south-eastern coast, the family rented a private helicopter to assist.
“My cousin rented the helicopter and they searched from Toco to the end of the south coast of Trinidad and saw nothing. The coast guard also went out. We have no information yet,” she said.
Whiteman’s brother, Kerry Whiteman, said his family was also praying for the men to be found. “My brother has been fishing for about eight years so he is the most experienced one on that boat. And he can swim very well. But we are very worried now. It has been three days and we cannot find him,” he said.
Whiteman said the family was informed that the men’s boat was spotted one Friday night. “We were told that another boat captain saw them and asked if everything was okay. They said yes, but they were having some engine problems. They told the other captain that they were getting through and he left,” he said.
Whiteman said he believes the boat’s engine failed and the vessel drifted off. “It can be anywhere by now. We need to intensify the search. I believe they are still in the boat somewhere. I am asking the coast guard to widen the search,” he said.
Whiteman said brother moved from his home in Arima several years ago to live in Guayaguayare. He is a father of two.
Sandy’s relatives were also on the beach praying for his safe return.
Mayaro police told the Express that the Coast Guard was notified and was involved in the search. Police said up to midday on Monday, the men had not been found.