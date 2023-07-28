“Kamla, choose your men wisely.”
This is the advice Minister in the Ministry of Education Lisa Morris-Julian is giving to Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, in light of her decision to enter into a “threesome” with former UNC ministers Gary Griffith and Jack Warner.
Speaking at a People’s National Movement (PNM) public meeting in Arima on Wednesday evening, Morris-Julian said it was “an act of political desperation” by Persad-Bissessar.
“Because of a desire to be relevant, you (Persad-Bissessar) take two colours that don’t look good together, blue and yellow, just trying to beat the red. You welcome them back into the fold. Protect your political daughters, Kamla. Desperation is never a good look on a woman,” she said.
“How could you embrace someone who called you lazy, pathetic, shallow and corrupt? How? How could you choose to accommodate a threesome, knowing that in a threesome, one person will always be left out? All these men had the world of ‘duttiness’ to say about Kamla and her political daughters. I know if it were me, I would be crying. Oh wait, somebody is crying all over Facebook. Tabanca for so! How could you? You supposed to protect your girl children,” Morris-Julian said.
“How could you comfortably accommodate men who vilify, berate, disregard, disrespect, sully, belittle, bully, verbally and emotionally...Tonight I would like to offer advice free of charge to the Opposition Leader, the permanent Opposition Leader of Trinidad and Tobago...now this advice is not from Nelson Mandela, this advice is from a very handsome man...my Prime Minister Dr Keith Christopher Rowley and I would like to share it with Kamla tonight: Kamla, choose your men wisely,” Morris-Julian said to thunderous applause.
“I know I chose mine. Look at the calibre of PNM men, there is no comparison. I want to say it in Spanish so that the human trafficker on the UNC side could understand, but I’ll stick to English,” she added.
‘Stand behind you’
Morris-Julian said as a former councillor, former deputy mayor and former mayor of Arima, she knew that the burgesses knew their local government representatives.
“You are not just a face on TV. They stand behind you in the line at Xtra Foods, in the Velodrome (with you) for Soca Parang, Sunday lunch at Sensational Sammy. We Arimians know how to lime together, pray together, party together and on August 14, we will vote PNM together,” she said.
“It is a councillor who shows up first when disaster hits; it is a councillor who holds your hand in the funeral; it is the councillor who is there when your home is flooded. And in our community, (the) local government (body) is a real employer, too. So why wouldn’t they (opposition forces) support local government reform?
“Local government builds our communities, strengthens our sense of civic identity and adds to the heart and soul of our nation,” she added.
Morris-Julian said councillors were the ones who showed up in the pandemic, and delivered masks and hampers.
“None of this work is easy, it’s not glamorous, high-profile, flashy or attention-grabbing,” she noted. “How can we thank them? By giving them the support that they need. Because we need to keep our streets clean, our drains unplugged, garbage must be collected, our civic spaces must be sanitised,” Morris-Julian said. “No glitz, no glamour. And that is what you get when you vote for your PNM candidates. You are getting the opportunity to make reform real.”
Morris-Julian said despite what some people say, Education Minister Nyan Gadsby-Dolly did not get any beauty sleep and was up from 4 a.m. every morning as messages are sent to her and she has to respond.
She said under local government reform, minor school repairs can be done by the councils. “More than ever, we have to boost the powers and resources of local government (bodies).” She said local government bodies will now recommend projects based on three criteria--whether it is a benefit to the local economy, the local community, and if it will enhance local productivity.
She said property tax was important since it would allow local government bodies to invest in protecting the communities.