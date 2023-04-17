Desperadoes Steel Orchestra has been handed the keys to its new home in downtown Port of Spain.
The multi-million-dollar facility was officially opened yesterday afternoon following a ceremony attended by several hundred people.
It was recently completed by State agency, the Urban Development Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago (UDeCOTT), at a cost of approximately $14 million and is located at George Street.
The pan theatre includes the panyard, a car park and the main commercial building outfitted with classrooms.
In 2015 the band was moved from its original home in Laventille because of space and safety concerns and temporarily relocated to Tragarete Road in Port of Spain.
The keys to the new facility were handed over to the band by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday.
Also present were Port of Spain South MP Keith Scotland, Minister of Tourism Randall Mitchell, Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez and chairman of the band Russell Huggins.
Huggins, in addressing the gathering, said first on the band’s agenda would be to launch the music school where pannists can teach music to young people interested in pan.
The Prime Minister said what Cabinet has done is to invest in the success that the steelband movement has become and to dream the dream that pan men and organisers of pan as to how far pan can go.
“Today we of the Cabinet are saying that we are giving a hand to assist the pan to reach where we think it could reach. Despers, you are in fact the custodian of significant public trust and a public asset called the Despers Pan Theatre. You are in fact the trustees for and on behalf of not only Despers but of steelband in total.
“What we would like to see is that this community contribute to the building of Port of Spain. And if Port of Spain grows then so grows the nation of Trinidad and Tobago,” he said.
Rowley said what has been handed over to management, players and supporters of Desperadoes was an opportunity to conduct not just pan playing but to conduct a business in music and more importantly to train generations of people in more than just music but in discipline, tolerance and production.
The pan school is one of the areas in which steelband will be strengthened, he said.
He added however, that while the theatre belongs to Desperadoes, it is expected that it will be made available to other steelband groups with Despers being the host.
“This theatre we expect would be used not only by Desperadoes and those who have the keys for the compound but should be available to all steelband groups that would like to perform here at different times for one reason or the other and Despers would be their host and encourage them in that.
“So the national community from wherever you are and visitors, night and day can come here to what would become I am sure a world-renowned location the same way Carnegie Hall is known in New York.
“And when they come here they can taste the different flavours at times of a little bit of All Stars, a little bit of Phase II, a little bit of Invaders and a whole lot of Desperadoes,” the Prime Minister said.
“That is what is going to make Trinidad and Tobago a unique place in the world. Because nowhere in the world you can have that kind of talent presented by just walking down the street and entering a compound like this with so much talent,” he added.