PTSC

The baby was found in the bushes behind this PTSC bush stop. Photo: Dexter Philip

A man walking along the road near the junction of the Old Southern Main Road and the Beaucarro Road in central Trinidad is the accidental angel who Baby Jane Doe.

He heard the cries of the baby girl and walked into the bushes behind a PTSC bus stop. He called the police.

What he found has stunned the people of Trinidad and Tobago.

baby

The area where the baby was found

The discovery was made shortly before noon.

It was sunny day today and the child was found on a mat of dried grass inside a clump of bushes roadside.

The girl, who app

baby

The baby shortly after being found

eared to be only weeks old, was clothed in pink and blue matching onesie and booties.

There was a blue blanket next to the child.

The baby was taken to the Couva District Hospital.

If you have information, call the police at 800-TIPS 555, 999, 911, or any police station or share information via the TTPS App.

