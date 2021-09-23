A homicide detective was shot with his service pistol allegedly during a domestic dispute on Wednesday night.
The police constable was shot in the abdomen and was hospitalised.
A police report said around 10.15 p.m. police officers responded to a report of a shooting at Eleventh Street, Barataria.
The officers met a woman at the house who identified herself as the detective’s wife.
She told police that she had an altercation with her husband who is attached to Homicide Region Two.
The wife alleged that the detective had attacked her with a knife, and she picked up his firearm - a black Sig Sauer pistol - which was on a small folding table in the living room - and shot him.
He was struck on the right side of his abdomen and fell to the ground in the living room area.
The wife contacted the Emergency Health Services and the police emergency line.
Police officers of the North-Eastern Division, Emergency Response Patrol and North-Eastern Division Task Force escorted him to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.
The detective was said to be in stable condition.
Officers of the Barataria Police Station are continuing investigations.