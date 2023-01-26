Devan Mahadeo, diagnosed with a rare skin disorder as a child, has left his footprints on the Special Olympics Trinidad and Tobago (SOTT) and the hearts of all those who crossed paths with him.
The 37-year-old man, who had accomplished more that most people his age, passed away on Monday after a period of illness, the SOTT said.
Mahadeo was mourned and celebrated on social media as a former athlete and administrator at the SOTT. His friends described him as a genuine, kind hearted man who taught others to be the best version of themselves.
Mahadeo had been involved in the SOTT for two decades, leading his team to victory in many instances and even carrying the torch in the opening games.
Mahadeo played football winning gold and silver medals at WorldGames. He also an avid cricket, floor hockey and floorball players.
In 2016, Mahadeo was named assistant coach for this country’s Special Olympics floor hockey team.
A year later, he travelled to Austria with his team to participate in the Special Olympics World Winter Games.
And he was recognized by the First Citizens Sports Foundation for his achievements.
The SOTT stated that Mahadeo served as the Athlete Representative on the SOTT Board before graduating to representative on the first Caribbean Athlete Leadership Council where he was responsible for Sport Development.
In a Facebook post on Monday, the SOTT wrote, “Some people come to be just part of life, while others come to make an impression in life. Devan Mahadeo was one who has left footprints on Special Olympics Trinidad and Tobago.”
Mahadeo was also a member of the Blue Birds Sports & Cultural Organisation.
The Vishwanath Hindu Mandir of Penal posted, “There are no words to describe what a calm, peaceful, gentle and beautiful soul Devan was. He was an avid member of Blue Birds Sports & Cultural Organisation and also proudly traveled the world by representing Trinidad & Tobago at the Special Olympics, bringing us home many medals. As a community we mourn the loss of a gentleman with outstanding morals and character, someone we were all proud of and someone who did indeed make the world a better place.”
The posted stated that Mahadeo had made a “huge impact on our lives, teaching us to be the best versions of ourselves and to treat people with honour and respect”.
In 2019, Mahadeo was featured in the Express as he told his story on life with Ichthyosis - a skin disorder.
Mahadeo said treatment in Trinidad and Tobago was limited and as a child he spent many years abroad seeking medical assistance.
He said he looked different and was not accepted in public schools.
But he proved that he was no different to a ‘normal’ child.
Mahadeo, who lived in Penal, said then his dream was to one day represent Trinidad and Tobago.
And he proved doctors wrong by finding innovative ways of doing things people with his condition cannot do easily.
Mahadeo was also featured in several international articles, including Foundation for Ichthyosis & Related Skin Types (FIRST). FIRST is a voluntary organization dedicated to helping individuals and families affected by the inherited skin diseases.
He told the Express, “I was diagnosed with ichthyosis at birth but my doctors were unable to assist my parents with treatment. Seeking medical assistance, my parents travelled to Caracas due to the advancement in medical technology where they were given instructions on looking after my needs. Growing up in Trinidad, I was not accepted into regular school until the age of nine where I was recommended to attend a school for disabled children.”
Mahadeo said he had never experienced discrimination and no one “would look at me differently”.
But he wanted to be like other children, to go outside and play.
His condition did not allow that, however, and Mahadeo was enrolled in his school’s indoor volley ball team.
“Later on, I started playing football outside little by little, because my school took part in the Special Olympics. I learned that I could keep my skin cool by wetting my t-shirt and I’d be able to play longer on the field. I always remembered the advice my teachers gave me, he said “one day you’ll be out there representing the country”, he said then.
Mahadeo continued, “I figured since I loved being out on the field doing the things people thought I couldn’t do because of my skin condition, why not push harder to make the Special Olympics team. It has been almost 19 years since I’ve been a part of the Special Olympics.”
Mahadeo said he was thankful for his parents to have supported him throughout the years.
“My family always try their best with whatever little knowledge they have about ichthyosis. They help me and support in everything I do never holding me back from anything like most parents do with kids who are different,” he said.
Mahadeo said he is also involved in the Blue Birds Sports and Cultural Organization hosting religious and sporting activities in the community.
What is Ichthyosis?
Ichthyosis is a rare genetic skin disorder characterized by dry, thickened, scaly skin.
The disorder almost always starts in childhood or infancy.
Ichthyosis can be genetic (inherited) or can develop later in life. In a large majority of people with the disease, the cause is related to one or more genetic mutations. Under normal circumstances, the body continuously renews its skin surface, building new skin cells and allowing older cells to be shed from the surface.