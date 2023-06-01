Former UNC minister Devant Maharaj has asked National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds to probe the integrity of a police investigation into alleged human trafficking by an Opposition official, citing concerns that a Justice of the Peace notarising statements is a known party stalwart.
Maharaj wrote his concerns in a letter to Hinds yesterday, that the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) had brought former UNC senator, Archbishop Barbara Gray-Burke, as the JP to notarise his statement on the human trafficking matter.
Maharaj, who served under the former People’s Partnership government, stated he was “deeply concerned that the current manner in which this investigation is being conducted may hinder any progress.
“It is crucial that the investigation remains free from political influences and is carried out with the necessary sensitivity and impartiality to ensure justice is served and human trafficking concerns are appropriately addressed.”
However, Gray-Burke told the Express yesterday that while Maharaj was correct to guard the objectivity and safety of his statement, she remains “totally objective” in her duties as a JP.
The TTPS under Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher, has launched an investigation into a 2022 United States report that criticised this country’s anti-human trafficking efforts and alleged that high-ranking government officials were involved in human trafficking.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley later stated that there were no human traffickers in the PNM.
Maharaj alleged that a UNC official was involved and pledged to support the investigation.
In the letter to Hinds, Maharaj said he wished to “publicly record my deep and sincere concern regarding the notarised statement given to the police on Tuesday 23 May 2023 in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago at 1.27 p.m.”.
Maharaj said he flew into Trinidad and Tobago from Canada “for the expressed purpose of notarising for the police the statement and answering any questions regarding my knowledge of persons in the United National Congress who have been involved in prostitution and its related activities of human trafficking”.
He said at the arranged time and place, he was “surprised to see that of all of the hundreds of Justices of the Peace in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago that the Police Service, counter-trafficking unit could find no one else than Archbishop Barbara Burke, Senator for the United National Congress, life-time member of the party and known activist”.
“I immediately indicated my objection and a clear conflict of interest of Ms Burke to the police officer accompanying JP Ms Burke.”
Maharaj said despite his objections, the police insisted that Gray-Burke be used and “given my very limited time in the jurisdiction I reluctantly agreed”.
Maharaj said, “In the privacy of the office of Archbishop Burke and in the presence of my attorney-at-law Ms Burke expressed political statements in support of the Opposition United National Congress and against the People’s National Movement government.”
Gray-Burke: No interference
In a telephone interview with the Express yesterday, Gray-Burke said information provided by Maharaj or any other person was protected by her integrity as a JP.
She said she was often called upon by the TTPS to notarise statements and on this occasion was not aware that she would be meeting Maharaj.
Gray-Burke said she was taken to the location of the signing by the TTPS, as is the norm and that she signed the statement given by Maharaj.
She said she felt “joy” as she had not seen Maharaj for some time and they had enjoyed a good relationship while in office together.
Maharaj said she spoke freely around Maharaj but also assured him of her objectivity on the matter at hand.