Mayaro residents are being warned to ensure their safety and seek shelter if necessary as the potential tropical cyclone approaches.
Speaking in an address to constituents on Tuesday afternoon, Member of Parliament Rushton Paray and Rio Claro/Mayaro Regional Corporation Chairman Raymond Cozier asked residents to take necessary steps to preserve themselves from the inclement weather.
Paray said that from as early as 6.a.m on Tuesday, Mayaro had seen bursts of bad weather that were likely related to the incoming weather pattern. This, he said, was expected to continue into Tuesday evening.
“We expect that if we do not have any variation in terms of the movement of the weather pattern, it is still at 9.8 degrees north meaning it is heading directly towards us. The last correspondence indicated that there is some uncertainty with cloud patterns. None the less we will still be in for quite some rain and wind,” he said.
Cozier said that the Corporation had throughout the last week put things in place to ensure the best possible outcome.
He said water courses leading to the Mayaro Beach had been cleared by the Corporation in an attempt to reduce potential flooding. Thousands of sandbags, he said, had already been distributed. The Corporation also led an exercise to cut trees that posed threats to homes over the past week, he said.
At all points throughout the constituency, he said , equipment and staff were mobilised to offer assistance. And at least five shelters at the Mayaro Community Centre, Mayaro Civic Centre, Rio Claro Community Centre and Biche Community Centre were activated, he said.
These shelters are equipped with beds, mattresses, water and groceries, he said.
The Corporations’ hotline, he said, was open at 800-4MRC.
Mayaro has seen devastating flooding in the past, as a result of the overflow of the Ortoire river, which drains a large part of Trinidad's south west quadrant.
Cozier said that residents must first seek their own safety as the Corporation may not be able to provide immediate assistance.
His sentiments were shared by Paray.
“Anything that happens in your area the first thing to do is to call the hotline and then call your local gov representative, analyse your condition, if you know your home is unstable seek safer grounds, family or friends and if not proceed to the shelter. Securing yourself is the first priority. We can't respond during your situation, we can respond after. If you stay in an unsafe situation we will not be able to respond because people have to protect their own lives,” he said.
Paray added, “Please for your brown safety during these types of weather patterns there is the off chance we may lose power. Going off the situation a few months ago, soon after we lost power we lost water and telecommunications. As they said you need to do some preparation up front because we cannot help, our command team, first responders cannot help if we don’t know what your situation is. There is a chance we can lose power and communication from tonight into tomorrow. That is why the Chairman is insisting please seek out family or friends who may be able to house you, there are five shelters active,” he said.
Paray said the Regional Corporation would be operating from a virtual command centre to be readily available to those who need assistance.