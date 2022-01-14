The police service is mourning the loss of constable Randall Chee-You who passed away at his home on Thursday.
In a release, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service said Chee-You would be remembered for his commitment to his job and colleagues. He was described as a devoted officer who served with dedication for over 15 years, after his enlistment in January 2006.
The members of his team recalled that he always went out of his way to enquire about the welfare of his fellow officers and to assist them.
Supt. Mervyn Edwards of the Northern Division stated, “He was a dedicated and devoted officer, whose unique skills made a huge impact at the Arima CID. We have lost a member of our family. He will be missed.”
He was also described as a family-oriented man, a trait he demonstrated at the Arima Criminal Investigations Department (CID), where he was last attached. PC Chee-You’s death is a great loss to the service, the release added.
Chee-You leaves to mourn his wife, 18-year-old son and ten-year-old daughter.
Acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob and the executive of the TTPS extended condolences to Chee-You’s family and colleagues.