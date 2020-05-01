Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh says only medical advice and scientific data will determine when the Government will allow businesses to reopen and activities to resume.
Deyalsingh stressed the point during yesterday’s virtual COVID media briefing when asked about comments made by CEO of the T&T Chamber of Industry and Commerce Gabriel Faria.
In the Guardian report, Faria is quoted as saying the private sector has earmarked Monday (May 4) as the day it will be ready to reopen its doors for business on a phased basis. This date has since been denied by Faria.
Faria also referred to the University of Oxford report which ranked T&T as the second-most-prepared country in the world to lift COVID-19 restrictions.
Questioned on the issue, Deyalsingh said the decisions on when, how and where to reopen will be made by the Prime Minister when the time comes.
“The optimism that Mr Gabriel Faria is alluding to, that optimism, I don’t want to say it is misplaced, but I will simply repeat that the Prime Minister has indicated he will listen to the science, he will listen to the data, and the same way we made careful, deliberate steps which the Oxford report has recognised, in reverse, we will make careful, deliberate steps based on the science.”
Last Saturday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced an extension of the stay-at-home measures and border closure to May 15.
Significant costs
On the cost to the State of caring for COVID-19 patients, Deyalsingh said no calculation has yet been made but the amount is “significant”.
“We are just spending money. When this is all over or maybe sometime soon, we could do that, but it is going to be significant,” he said.
The Health Minister however revealed between $1 million to $1.5 million has been spent on preparing the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua where the 33 Trinidad nationals who returned from Barbados are being housed.