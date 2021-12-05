Angostora

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has expressed concern about a potential spike in Covid-19 cases following a mass gathering of protesters at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain on Tuesday.

Deyalsingh said yesterday it was “disconcerting” that people gathered for the protest, in breach of the Covid-19 regulations.

The crowd, which included several activists, had gathered to protest against mandatory Covid-19 vaccination and other Covid-19 measures, as well as crime and other issues.

In the aftermath, some 30 people were arrested.

Speaking during yesterday’s virtual news conference, Deyalsingh said the matter was “very, very disconcerting”.

“Any type of gathering, even in your homes, any type of gathering at this point in time is something you should think twice or three times about—whether it’s a protest as we saw in the Savannah with people encouraging their little children not to wear masks.

“I am just hoping that that gathering in the Savannah does not result in a spike. Because what you saw there was people shouting, people without masks, people behaving in a particular way. So let us all, at this point in time, think twice before gathering in dangerous situations,” he said.

Asked to comment on a Carnival-themed motorcade hosted by Angostura that took place in Port of Spain on Friday which attracted dozens of onlookers, Deyalsingh said he was not aware of the incident.

Photos and videos of the event have been circulating on social media, showing music trucks driving through Port of Spain.

One of the trucks featured a transparent, glass enclosure and women clad in Carnival costumes could be seen dancing inside, while excited onlookers gathered to take photos.

The trucks were used as part of a product promotion and drove through Port of Spain and reached as far as Glencoe.

A number of commenters on social media raised questions about it.

Deyalsingh did not comment on the incident, but called for everyone to be personally responsible.

“You can’t put a policeman on every door, on every corner. What is called for now is so much societal and personal responsibility to manage this current surge,” he said.

Deyalsingh said he had no authority to grant waivers for any public gathering.

“I have no latitude; I have no discretion to grant any gatherings in any public place for over ten persons,” he said.

An Angostura official said the company would make a statement ­yesterday on its ­promotion, but up to last night none was forthcoming.

