Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh today evaded answering the question of if the Venezuelan migrant credited with being the country’s first case of the Brazilain P1 variant, had entered Trinidad and Tobago via legal or illegal means.
In posing the question to Deyalsingh for the second time at Wednesday’s virtual Covid-19 press conference, TV6 journalist Urvashi Tewari Roopnarine asked, “Minister I’m going to ask you to revisit your answer to me and please explain to me how the legal or illegal status of that first P1 case is a matter of national security, when if that person did come in illegally there could likely be scores of other persons possibly infected, spreads throughout the country, living in what data shows are cramped conditions, with a mutant strain of this virus, and we’re already seeing a 22 per cent infection in Victoria? Please explain, thank you.
Deyalsingh responded, “Well I think you answered the question brilliantly yourself, you said it’s a matter of national security so that’s why we made the information available to the Minister of National Security. What we do at the Ministry of Health is to do the contact tracing, and that information can also be shared with National Security. So I think the question has been asked and the question has been answered.”
However, what Deyalsingh failed to make clear was that he was the one who said it was a matter of national security when Urvashi first posed the question to him earlier.
When she first asked, Urvashi inquired, “Are you able to say if that person would have entered legally or illegally and how many contacts did he or she have because the assumption we’re going with is if they did enter illegally, the average boat would carry about thirty occupants?”
At that point the Health Minister’s response was that if the person is a legal or illegal immigrant rests with National Security.
“We would have supplied the name of the person and National Security would make that determination,” Deyalsingh noted, which was a far cry from his answer the second time around.
Deyalsingh however, would declare the first phase of the country’ Covid-19 vaccination programme a success, with some 41,802 persons being vaccinated.
Stating that vaccination is one of the other tools in the armoury of a population to control the spread of Covid-19, Deyalsingh said the country was able to secure 75,600 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine after receiving a gift of 2,000 doses from Barbados, followed by 33,600 from the Covax Facility and another gift of 40,000 doses, this time from the Government of India.
The Health Minister said that with 75,600 doses for distribution they could not distribute all of it as the vaccination process was a two-dose regime. So they had to keep some in reserve for the administering of the second dose to persons who would have received their first shot.
“In the early days we were talking about using the Covax vaccines 33,600 to maybe vaccinate 17,000 persons. The receipt of the 40,000 doses from India meant that we could vaccinate two-and-a-half times that amount. To date, we have vaccinated 41,802 persons, which is a phenomenal feat. And what has gone unrecognised in all of this is the hard work and dedication and high degree of customer service, that congratulatory messages have been posted online and have been coming to me and others, about the wonderful customer service that people got in delivering this 41,802 doses of vaccines across the system.
“So I really want to thank once again, healthcare workers for rising to the challenge. Your good work has not gone unnoticed.”
Extra vaccines
Deyalsingh noted that since the receipt of the 2,000 doses from Barbados, it was observed that each vial contained more than the stipulated 10 doses.
“We noticed the same thing with the AstraZeneca packaging. So with 75,600 and with the extra doses we are getting, if we use a range of 10 to 15 per cent more doses, it meant that we had in the country a 10 per cent overage, 83,160, which meant that if we divide that by two we could have vaccinated 41,580 persons.
“If we use an upper limit of 15 per cent overage from 75,600, it then goes up to 86,940, which means we could vaccinate 43,470. So we are right in the middle of that 10 to 15 per cent overage rate where we have vaccinated 41,802.
He said that having reached that figure and bearing in mind a similar amount needs to be retained for the second round of vaccination, the first phase of the programme is at the winding down stage.
“In winding down, we will be bringing up appointments and vaccinating those who have appointments, and we’ve done that. There are only a couple hundred persons still left to be vaccinated in Trinidad. South West has about 200, which will be done today, and in Tobago there are a couple hundred as well, they will finish that by the end of this week.”
He noted that the Eastern Regional Health Authority, North central regional Health Authority and the North West Regional Health Authority have all completed their vaccine distribution, leaving only Tobago and the South West Regional Health Authority to clean up their outstanding amounts.
Future vaccine appointments
Deyalsingh said that having received confirmation from the Covax Facility that T&T will receive another 33,600 doses in May, persons wishing to make appointments for future vaccination will have to wait until a confirmed date for the arrival of the vaccines have been received as well as the confirmation of a start date for that phase of the programme.
“Please don’t make appointments now. That is not how we’re operating. Because we don’t have a start date we can’t give you a start date. Once we receive the vaccines and we know their expiry dates, as usual, we will communicate with the members of the public so that they can make their appointments.
“Don’t make appointments now, we will give the country the go-ahead for that 33,600 depending on how we plan to use it,” he said.
He described the first phase of the vaccination programme as successful and noted that they had not received a single customer complaint from any of the vaccination centres.
“The message to the public is this, thank you. Thank you for your response, it has been phenomenal,” Deyalsingh said.