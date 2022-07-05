Independent Senator Anthony Vieira believes Trinidad and Tobago does not need an extension of the Bail Amendment Bill 2019 but improved efficiency in the Police Service, Magistracy and Judiciary.
He made the comments during his contribution to debate on the Bail (Amendment) (Extension of Duration) Bill 2022 in the Senate yesterday.
The legislation proposes the extension of the Bail Amendment Act 2019 beyond the three-year sunset clause.
The Act was passed by a three-fifths majority and was assented to on August 5, 2019 with the sunset clause.
It denies bail to persons charged with specific offences under the Firearms Act, the Anti-Gang Act, the Sexual Offences Act, the Dangerous Drugs Act, the Anti-Terrorism Act and the Trafficking in Persons Act.
Vieira raised several concerns about the Act yesterday.
“First and foremost is that the nature and effect of this law and the 2019 Amendment is that it encroaches on the Judiciary’s purview, when treating with bail under the separation of powers principle, in particular by restricting an individual’s right to apply for bail,” he said.
“Denying a person who is charged with a listed offence of his rights to apply for bail precludes the desired balancing exercise between, on the one hand, the presumption of innocence, the right of all citizens to equality before the law and protection of the law, and the right to reasonable bail. And on the other hand, protection of society, by taking repeat offenders off the streets, by curbing the gang wars and by curbing firearms offences,” he added.
He pointed out that in trying to solve one problem, “we may in fact be creating another”.
Robbed by thugs
Independent Senator Dr Varma Deyalsingh said having been a victim of crime four times, he always said he would support legislation which would punish criminals and “set the example to curb crime”.
“I was held up at gunpoint by two young thugs...I was almost pulled out from my car at Morvant Junction...my wife’s car was broken into so I know what it is like to be a victim of crime,” he recalled during his contribution.
He went on: “But in 2019, we were promised that this was a temporary measure. This was a measure that we knew had an erosion in the rights of individuals but we were told that Government was putting things in place. The Attorney General had then mentioned about plant, processes, machinery and he gave us the promise that things would have been put in place. We would have been getting the courts to be functioning well, we would have been getting faster justice, we would have been able to get more masters, magistrates and the whole system was exciting. It was an exciting brush he painted about the Judiciary system and I was very, very pleased when I heard that.
“But today, I’m disappointed when I heard a practitioner of the court, Senator Welch (Independent Senator Evans Welch), painting a different picture. So even though I may have come into this forum today to defend this Bill, what I’m hearing has me having two minds.”
He noted that the pre-trial detention of civilians, in violation of the presumption of innocence and the protective constitutional provision, was serious.
“And you know, I voted for this before hoping the Government would get their house in order, give us things promised, CCTV cameras. They got some things done (like) the Coast Guard vessels to protect our border where guns are coming in,” he acknowledged.
Deyalsingh pondered whether the 2019 legislation brought about any major improvements in terms of the crime situation.
He said he did not feel safe in this country, and that there were many things still to be improved.
He said he still had to make an assessment on how he would vote on the Bill.
“But I’m hoping that what I hear from the Government side or other members would cause me to vote how I did in 2019,” he said.