THE long-awaited drive through system for vaccinations is to begin operation on Wednesday.
Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh at Monday’s Covid-19 coronavirus press conference announced that two sites have been earmarked and already undergoing test-runs so as to begin operation this week.
Drive-through sites demand acreage and secondary roads to allow for vehicular traffic and therefore the Wallerfield (race track) and the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, fitted the criteria, said Deyalsingh.
At these sites, the health ministry was aiming to immunize approximately 1,500 citizens daily.
The health minister said soft-testing at Wallerfield site is being done on Monday and Tuesday under the auspices of North-Central Regional Health Authority.
At the stadium at Couva, which is managed by PROMAN Trinidad and Tobago, first target group were the thousands of employees and families of those at the Couva/ Point Lisas industrial estate.
The second target group for that Couva site will include the citizens in the surrounding communities.
Deyalsingh advised on the process at the drive-through sites to allow for a smooth flow of traffic:
1. The registration forms that needed for submission by each person to be vaccination are available at the Health Ministry’s website. Download the forms, fill it out accurately, so as to minimize waiting period and traffic,
2. Each car should carry four people to allow maximum throughput with minimum traffic. The immunization will be administered at each of the four windows.
He said that there should be several consecutive checkpoints, with each one handling a different part of the immunization process.
1. First checkpoint – Checking of registration form, and your temp temperature,
2. Second checkpoint - double checking the documentation,
3. Third checkpoint – Immunization,
4. Fourth checkpoint - Observation area in the car park for approximately 20 minutes.
“If anyone experiences side effects or reactions, you honk your horn, or draw attention to the people on standby between the lanes of parked cars. Ambulances with defibrillators and medication on spot in case of adverse reaction”, said Deyalsingh.
5. Last checkpoint – Distribution of the immunization card.
“That’s the process and traffic flow. They start testing today and tomorrow and will be up for full action on Wednesday”, said the health minister.
“I eagerly await the data and response to see the acceptance to see if we can do it in more areas once we find suitable locations”, he said.