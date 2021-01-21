On Thursday Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, and senior representatives from both ministries were engaged in a discussion with respect to the reopening of schools in the face of the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr Avery Hinds, Technical Director, Epidemiology Division at the Ministry of Health, provided an update on COVID-19 status for Trinidad and Tobago, which helped to provide a context for the meeting.
At the centre of the discussion was the proposal submitted by the Ministry of Education to guide the re-opening of schools. Ministers Deyalsingh and Gadsby-Dolly, as well as their respective representatives, highlighted key elements of the proposal which required additional attention.
Following the discussion, it was decided that a smaller working group of senior technical officers from both ministries would continue to collaborate on the details of the plan for the re-opening of schools.
The Ministry of Education had indicated earlier that it was looking at a return to face-to-face schooling from as early as February, once given the all clear from the Ministry of Health.
Others in attendance at the meeting included Asif Ali, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Lenor Baptiste-Simmons, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Roshan Parasram, Chief Education Officer (Acting), Lisa Henry-David, as well as senior representatives from divisions within the Ministry of Education.