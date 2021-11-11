OF the 52 patients currently in ICU, 48 are unvaccinated, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said yesterday.
Additionally, seven unvaccinated patients are in A&E, he said.
He also said Government was working on increasing the available ambulances.
He was responding to a question from Fyzabad MP Dr Lackram Bodoe in the House of Representatives on reports of a “crippling ambulance service” and measures being taken to address this situation.
Deyalsingh said Global Medical Response of T&T Ltd (GMRTT) had a functioning fleet of 48 ambulances and the Government was working with them to bring more of their ambulance fleet into service. He said the regional health authorities had a fleet of 50 and the ministry had set aside 12 of the 50 exclusively for Covid-19- positive patients.
However, the minister stated that the solution was not only in the ambulance service. He said the ministry had to deal with the transferring of patients from A&E since patients were delaying coming into the health care facilities and were coming in severely ill.
“We are managing some of these patients at an ICU level. What we are doing is separating our A&E for use as isolation units for Covid-positive patients so these patients can be more quickly transferred from the ambulance into an A&E setting,” he said.
The minister said while the Government was building capacity, it was critical for people to get vaccinated.
Deyalsingh said the Opposition keeps whipping up the issue of oxygen, but he said, Trinidad and Tobago has never run out of oxygen during the pandemic.