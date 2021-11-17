THE Government has been proactive in the training and accessing of an increased number of ICU (intensive care unit) nurses to deal with the surge in Covid-19 patients.
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, in response to an urgent question from Opposition Senator Wade Mark in the Senate yesterday, said the Ministry of Health started proactively to recruit ICU nurses in 2020, when it recruited seven nurses from Cuba, and 18 more in 2021.
“In addition, it started local training of our RNs (registered nurses) and trained 196,” he said.
The minister said a cohort of 100 nurses is being trained.
He said the ratio of nurses to patients at Couva Hospital in the ICU and HDU (high dependency unit) is as follows: In the ICU, it is one to two (patients), or one to three depending on how many patients occupy the eight ICU beds.
Deyalsingh said in the HDU, where one needs a slightly lower level of care, the ratio is one to four patients.
He said, in addition, in managing a pandemic in scarce resources, the ministry introduced a centralised e-monitoring system at Couva with nurses, consultants and registrars where the patients’ vitals are monitored electronically to compensate for the human deficiency - arterial blood pressure, SPOT, pulse rates and cardiac rhythms.
“When any of these patients decompensate, alarms will ring in this centralised e-monitoring system which is located in the cold zone and the appropriate human resources and medical resources are sent to these patients,” Deyalsingh stated.
Scarce resources
He said this way the ministry ensured that the quality of care is optimised and not unduly compromised in this time of scarce resources. Asked about the statement of the president of the Trinidad and Tobago Registered Nurses Association about the compromising in the quality of health care for ICU patients at the hospitals, Deyalsingh said in speaking with the general managers of nursing and the nursing manager at Couva, they had assured him that the quality of care was not unduly compromised.
In response to a question from United National Congress (UNC) Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial, Deyalsingh said as at September 25, the number of Covid-positive samples tested for the Delta variant were 1,482.