Deyalsingh is accompanied by Dr Jeanine St Bernard, County Medical Officer of Health, Ministry of Health, and officials of the Permanent Mission of Trinidad and Tobago to the United Nations, Geneva.
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, who is leading the Trinidad and Tobago delegation at the World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland, is calling for “robust action on non-communicable disease (NCDs)”.
Deyalsingh made the call during his national statement at the assembly, he also highlighted the scourge of NCDs and called for more robust, targeted action on this front.
A news release from the ministry yesterday said Deyalsingh called for robust and targeted approaches to address marketing strategies used by multinational corporations which encourage increased consumption of fast food by teens and adolescents.
This, he said, would prevent an explosive increase in the rate of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) including cancers.
Trinidad and Tobago is listed as one of the 28 front runner countries set to receive support from the World Health Organization (WHO) to implement strategies aimed at prevention and management, the news release stated.
Deyalsingh said that the unrepressed expansion of NCDs posed devastating global health consequences for individuals, families and communities, and threatens to overwhelm health systems around the world.
Deyalsingh also spoke on the issue of childhood vaccinations including poliomyelitis, the release said.
During his visit, Deyalsingh met with director-general of the World Health Organization Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and presented him with a letter of invitation from the Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, to visit Trinidad and Tobago at his earliest convenience.
Among the issues discussed at the assembly were the importance of the global Pandemic Accord, particularly for Small Island Developing States such as Trinidad and Tobago, and the need for heightened collaboration and resource-sharing among countries in the context of post Covid-19 recovery, the release said.
The World Health Assembly started two Sundays ago and closes tomorrow.
