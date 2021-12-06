Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said Trinidad and Tobago’s healthcare system stands ready to handle any increase in Covid-19 infections that may arise out of today’s Tobago House of Assembly (THA) elections in Tobago.
In responding to the question during Monday’s virtual Covid-19 press conference, Deyalsingh said: “We are always prepared to accommodate extra persons following any congregation, let’s hope that everything goes well today in Tobago.
He drew reference to the recent initiative of the expansion of the beds available in the step-down facility, with the addition of 154 more beds, moving the number from 188 to 342.
“That is in preparation for all eventualities, whether it’s due to an election, whether it’s due to Delta, whether it’s due to Omicron, whether it’s due to any gathering, but we encourage people to practice the 3Ws, plus ventilation, plus vaccination.”
Stating that this would allow for more ward level care to be afforded to persons who step down from ICUs (Intensive Care Units) or HDUs (High Dependency Units), Deyalsingh said, “Bearing that in mind, we have distributed over the past couple of weeks, 115 oxygen concentrators among the five RHAs (Regional Health Authorities) to meet this demand, while we still maintain our tight capacity for high-flow and high-need patients.
He said patients can now transition from a ward care level, make room there for people who need ward level care, and they step down into these expanded facilities, so that they could have the appropriate level of care for the patients with the appropriate clinical signs and symptoms.
The Health Minister stated that while it is early days yet, a slight improvement in the hospital occupancy level has been noted.
“We have been noticing a slight decline in our overall occupancy. That is good but we could do a lot better because the majority of persons coming in for treatment continue to be the unvaccinated, and let us make a decision to simply get vaccinated.”
He said on November 19, there were 503 persons in the hospitals in the parallel healthcare system, which peaked to around 572 before declining to 509 currently.
“Our hospital occupancy is 69 per cent. In Trinidad it is 75 per cent, and in Tobago it is 38 per cent.”
Deyalsingh noted that while the numbers do indicate that the vaccines are working, unfortunately people are still dying in very large and unacceptably high numbers.
“And we can have a serious impact on those numbers if people follow the 3Ws, get vaccinated and try to gather in well-ventilated areas.
“We have also noticed a slight plateau in our ICU occupancy. As of this morning, in Trinidad the ICU occupancy is at 79 per cent, and in Tobago it’s 71 per cent.”
He called for citizens to exercise vigilance especially with news surrounding Omicron, the new variant of concern.
“The preliminary information about Omicron seems that it is less severe but unfortunately that is being interpreted by people around the world that they don’t have to worry about it.
“The current narrative is one that is being taken by the public across the world to mean that Omicron is somehow less severe. Those are some initial findings in small populations of people.
“We still don’t know so that the key takeaway is that we treat Omicron and its arrival in Trinidad and Tobago as serious. Treat it as seriously as we treat the Delta.”
Stating that It is early days yet, he said Omicron was first discovered in seven countries, then rose to 23, and it’s now in 40 countries, so it’s spreading around the world.
“The takeaway message is that of vigilance, we need to be vigilant. You’re vaccinated, you have that extra layer of protection, however, you still need to practice the Public Health measures. For the unvaccinated, you have to follow those 3Ws even more stringently because you don’t have that extra layer of protection that a vaccine will give you. And we urge you at this time of congregation, of meeting and greeting people, to be more careful of yourself and those around you who depend on you for their safety,” Deyalsingh noted.