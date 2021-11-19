HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has refuted claims by the Opposition that Government’s Covid-19 “safe zones” have turned into super-spreaders, while its pandemic policies stymie the expansion of affordable testing and treatment.
Deyalsingh said in Parliament on Wednesday that Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has been pushing a narrative that is untrue and denied that safe zones were largely responsible for the spread of the Delta variant of concern.
The minister was responding to Caroni East MP Dr Rishad Seecharan, who raised the concerns during matters on the adjournment following the Government’s motion to revoke its Covid-19 state of emergency.
Seecharan questioned the formula behind the safe zone policy and said Government has ignored the impact on the local infection rate of asymptomatic carriers.
He said access to affordable or free rapid antigen testing, which is available in other countries either over the counter or free to employers, is not being made available here.
However, some companies are mandating that unvaccinated employees get tested every week, while some such as Atlantic LNG have mandated that such workers be tested every three days, he said.
That company is also asking that vaccinated employees get tested every week, Seecharan said.
He noted that the average cost of a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test was around $1,200.
Deyalsingh objected to Seecharan’s statements, saying there was nothing preventing the importation of rapid antigen test kits—once they are approved by the Chemistry, Food and Drug Division—and “anybody who wants to bring an antigen test kit can do so”.
Deyalsingh said, to date, there have been no infections or cluster of cases linked to any safe zone.
He went on to dispute the Opposition’s claim that the safe zones had caused an explosion of Delta cases, saying the first local case of the variant was recorded on August 11 and the first case of local spread on September 20.
The safe zones for vaccinated patrons at establishments, including bars and restaurants, opened five weeks ago, Deyalsingh said.
Seecharan had stated that five days after the opening of safe zones, the Ministry of Health noted what became a steady increase in infections.
He said the initiative was an “experiment and one that did not work” and went on to accuse the Government of contributing to rising infections through poor and improperly implemented policies.
Seecharan called on Government to make testing more accessible and affordable to workers.