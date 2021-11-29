Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh today called on members of the Opposition United National Congress, particularly Dr Tim Gopeesingh, to stop the unwarranted person attacks against Chief Medical Officer DR, Roshan Parasram, Dr Avery Hinds, Dr Michelle Trotman and DR Maryam Abdool-Richards.
Speaking during Monday’s virtual Covid-19 press conference, Deyalsingh said one of the hallmarks of countries that do well in their Covid response, is putting partisan politics aside, thus, In a global pandemic, countries that have done well, one of the ingredients is political solidarity, where you have voices continually engaging in ad hominem attacks against individuals, personal attacks against our healthcare professionals, and no matter how reasonable people in society push back against this, the Opposition in Trinidad and Tobago unfortunately wants the Government to fail in its Covid response, so that they could use that failure as a political vehicle to get back into office.
“I continue to be both disappointed and disgusted by Dr Tim Gopeesingh, who’s an obstetrician and gynecologist, heaping scorn on Dr Roshan Parasram as a public health expert. Dr Parasram is a public health expert not Dr Gopeesingh.
“If Dr Parasram was not recognized as a public health expert, he would not have been given an honorary doctorate by the University of the West Indies. He would not have been named “Individual of the Year” by the Express last year.”
He stated that these personal attacks which is now common with the UNC, whether it’s against high office holders, is something that needs to be tempered and obliterated from our personal landscape.
“Dr Gopeesingh benefitted when he had Covid. He owes his life to the policies developed by Dr Parasram, Dr Michelle Trotman, Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards and Dr Avery Hinds. But once recovered, these same doctors to whom he owes his life, he now finds that it is politically convenient to attack them at every possible turn. And it is an unfortunate development in our local landscape.
“I ask that the right-thinking citizens of Trinidad and Tobago condemn Dr Gopeesingh and his political leader for continuing this attack.”
He noted it was Gopeesingh, who as a member of an Opposition team that met with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, who put forward their response of hidroxicloroquin to fight Covid.
The Health Minister added that the Opposition’s response in the Senate to Covid was Puncheon and Lime, and their response in the election last year was to build a dome over Trinidad and Tobago.
“Ladies and gentlemen, this is a time that calls for leadership, not only from the Government, but from all of us who have the potential to influence people who look to us for leadership.
“I am again disturbed that a man like Dr Tim Gopeesingh could lose his ethical and moral moorings, and I will continue to protect the healthcare workers of Trinidad and Tobago. I will continue to protect them and defend them against these personal attacks,” Deyalsingh noted.