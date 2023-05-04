Independent Senator Dr Varma Deyalsingh says he was disappointed that the Government did not wait for the commission of enquiry report into the Point Fortin Highway before it charged ahead with land acquisitions for the Cumuto-to-Manzanilla highway project.
He raised his concerns on Tuesday during the Senate sitting, at the Red House, Port of Spain, where a motion to approve the decision of the President to acquire the lands for the highway project was debated.
Deyalsingh noted the Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley-led Cabinet had appointed a commission of enquiry, led by retired judge Sebastian Ventour, to probe the acquisition process that took place under the former People’s Partnership government.
“I am not comfortable with this motion, I see the need for progress, but I would believe we should have delayed this until some of the concerns could be addressed,” he said.
He said this country has had a chequered history with land acquisition as he noted the issues that came up with the process for acquiring lands in Tobago to make way for the airport on the sister isle.
‘Disrespect’ to commission by moving forward
Deyalsingh said there is “disrespect” for the commission of enquiry by moving forward and not waiting for its recommendations, which could have guided the process and ensure more transparency.
He further noted that now Attorney General Reginald Armour was a former counsel to the commission of enquiry.
He questioned whether the commission’s members would feel “slighted” that land acquisitions are proceeding without waiting for their recommendations.
He noted they were tasked with examining the circumstances by which $500 million was paid to homeowners for land acquisitions, and were mandated to enquire whether or not the ministerial committee fulfilled its duty and whether any criminal/civil proceedings should be initiated.
Deyalsingh said further that the commission is mandated to recommend a process to be used in the future.
This, he said, was what he was waiting for, and the commission’s report should have been utilised.
Deyalsingh referred to an Express report dated September 5, 2021, where Works Minister Rohan Sinanan spoke to the importance of the commission’s report.
He noted that Sinanan was quoted as saying that the outcome of the enquiry will impact on the price of land the State had to pay for its developmental agenda, and a technical team at the ministry produced a report which showed that of the $800 million allocated for land acquisition, only $500 million had already been spent, with land acquisition far from complete.
Deyalsingh said he is hoping that land acquisitions can be halted until the commission completes its report.
He said the commission can be urged to quicken its pace and produce a preliminary report.
Deyalsingh also pointed out that financial resources are “tight” in the country, and the priority should not be a $1.7 billion highway.
“I may believe it might be better for a Government to say let’s fix the basic regular things that citizens are crying out for—the roads, potholes, flooding—let’s try and see if we can solve that,” he said.
However, he said the Government may have their reasons as there might be more business flowing in those areas, but he emphasised that timing is of the essence.
Opposition senator calls for caution
Opposition Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial said there is need to proceed with caution in the land acquisition.
She said this country has a lot of issues when it comes to land titles, and she too referred to the challenges faced in the Tobago land acquisition.
Lutchmedial, an attorney, offered free legal advice, saying that estates in Trinidad and Tobago are very complicated.
She said people can get letters of administration, probates can be challenged and there are intricacies with respect to inheritance and children being born out of wedlock making legal claims, etc.