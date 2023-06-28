The Diabetes Association of Trinidad and Tobago (DATT) has welcomed the Ministry of Health’s move to promote healthier food choices in the fast food industry.
On Monday, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh met with the heads of fast food chains-Restaurant Holdings Ltd, Global Brands, Mario’s Pizzeria Ltd, Prestige Holdings Ltd, Jenny’s on the Boulevard, Pappy’s Fried Chicken, Chuck E Cheese, Arazzi and Salt n’ Pepper Classical Indian Cuisine to discuss offering healthier menu options.
DATT said in a news release yesterday, “Through health education and with the support of fast food companies, we can encourage responsible food choices to make a lasting impact on the health and well-being of the people of Trinidad and Tobago.”
It said that fast food is often high in calories, fats, sugars, and salt.
DATT said, “Finding a balanced and nutritious meal at a fast food restaurant is a persistent challenge. We understand that individuals often opt for these meals due to factors such as affordability, convenience, and taste.
Unfortunately, the excessive caloric content, disproportionate serving sizes, and unbalanced nutritional profiles, which are consistent in most fast-food options, can have a detrimental impact on health when consumed regularly.”
The overconsumption of fast food often leads to obesity, accompanied by high blood sugar, blood pressure and abnormal blood lipid levels, DATT said.
Worrying health trend in T&T
The association said Trinidad and Tobago has been witnessing a rapid increase in the prevalence of Type 2 diabetes, surpassing the rates observed in many other countries.
This worrying trend is even affecting children, who are now being diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes as a direct consequence of early-life weight gain, it said.
Type 2 diabetes used to be known as adult-onset diabetes.
The Global School-Based Student Health Survey (GSBSHS) conducted in 2017 estimated that almost 50 per cent of secondary school children in Trinidad and Tobago were either overweight or obese, marking a significant rise from the same survey in 2011, which reported just over one in three children falling into these categories.
“The food you choose to consume has a tremendous impact on your overall health and well-being. Early awareness, detection, and lifestyle modifications such as maintaining a balanced diet and engaging in physical activity can positively influence your overall health,” DATT stated.
Fast food chains should offer healthier options that are well-balanced, low in trans and saturated fats, low in sodium, and display calorie information, enabling consumers to make informed choices.
DATT recommended three quick tips to keep in mind when ordering fast food:
• Choose lean protein, vegetables, and fibre.
• Avoid supersized or jumbo meals.
• Aim to keep your meal at around 500 calories or less.
It said, “Together, let us foster a culture of healthier eating habits, starting with the fast-food industry.”