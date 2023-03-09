Did Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi declare the sale of two Porsche Cayennes in 2016 to the Integrity Commission (IC)?
Opposition Senator Anil Roberts called on Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher to investigate, and for the Integrity Commission to answer whether this was done.
Roberts was speaking at the United National Congress (UNC) meeting at Endeavour Hindu School on Monday.
He noted that Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar revealed that Al-Rawi had sold a Porsche to former member of the Police Service Commission Roger Kawalsingh, which she said was not transferred five years later.
Roberts said Al-Rawi had declared his documents were submitted to the Integrity Commission, and that the transfer did take place.
However, quoting from Hansard records, Roberts claimed Al-Rawi, in answering a question about the Porsche he sold to Kawalsingh, had made reference to two Porsches in his response—PCY 84 and PCS 84.
Roberts said, “Faris Al-Rawi were you the owner of PCS 84, a 2010 black Porsche, and did you in 2016 around January or February sell it to one Zahir Mohammed or any other citizen for $600,000?”
He asked Al-Rawi to answer whether he sold two Porsches in 2016, and if he has the deposit records to prove.
Roberts said Al-Rawi’s integrity forms should reflect the sale of two Porsches at $600,000 each, totalling $1.2 million.
He also questioned how two different models could be sold for the same price.
Roberts noted that according to the Integrity in Public Life Act, failure to declare is a criminal offence.
The Express tried to contact Al-Rawi for comment, but was unable to.
Al-Rawi, the Local Government Minister and former AG, is currently in Miami for the ongoing matter with respect to the Piarco case in that jurisdiction.