Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said he and the Cabinet had no involvement in the prosecution of any person in this country.
He was speaking at the People’s National Movement (PNM) Diego Martin West constituency 49th annual conference on Wednesday night.
Rowley lambasted Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar and the comments she made at a news conference on Tuesday saying she "misrepresented the facts".
He noted that Persad-Bissessar and the media have asked about his and the Cabinet’s involvement in the controversial matter surrounding the discontinuation of charges against former AG Anand Ramlogan and former Senator Gerald Ramdeen.
“The Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago has no role and no involvement in the prosecution of any person in this country. So those who asking where is the Prime Minister in the matter to do with the DPPs action and the Vicent Nelson matter, the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago has nothing to do with the prosecution and processes against any person in this country so stop asking for me,” he said.
Rowley said further the Cabinet does not deal with prosecutions.
“What matter has to come to the Cabinet for the Cabinet to determine if a person has a deal to turn State witness. What the hell that has to do with the Cabinet?” he said.
Rowley said that is a matter for the State’s legal department, the DPP and the Courts.
“I want to say to the media too, why you all asking? You know something else? But you see when Mrs Persad start her stupidness, the echo chamber is the media,” he said.
He noted that Persad-Bissessar spoke about Nelson’s $150 million civil claim against the AG as he disclosed that a Chinese contractor is making a billion dollar claim against the Government for the smelter contract which the UNC Government ended.
Rowley said when the UNC Government came into office it shut down the smelter plant and chased out the contractor. He said the contract was well under way as because the power station- TGU- was built and ready to be used. He said it is what is in use now. That power, he said, was supposed to go towards the smelter.
HE said while the UNC was in office the contractor kept making claims for that action which were ignored. He said when his Government came into office, the contracts continued pressing its claim.
“The claim is for US$380 million, that’s two and a half billion dollars for having improperly shut down a project where there was a contract and which there were works taking place and the project was politically extinguished,” he said.
He said the Parliament would be apprised of all the details of this matter.
The Prime Minister also urged T&T to not “normalise” having people who are on charges in positions of power.
He said the PNM has a record of removing persons from office if they faced criminal charges.
He noted that Ramlogan and Ramdeen had criminal charges against them and were removed from the Parliament.
Rowley turned his attention to Opposition Chief whip David Lee who was charged with criminal conduct and placed on one million dollars bail.
“Recently, you see the Chief Whip in the Parliament charged with criminal conduct and a million dollars bail. Nothing. Being defended to the tea by the Leader of the Opposition,” he said.
He said it is one thing for the individual to defend himself and say it is normal..
“Maybe it is normal because in Tobago, we have man on rape charge, he get elected so the people say it’s normal. Next election he get elected again, people say yes it’s normal, third election, he in charge of Tobago. You see how it creeps. So we normalising that,” he said.
“I am putting Trinidad and Tobago on notice that in so far we are normalising that, it’s a dagger aimed at the heart of the future of Trinidad and Tobago for the convenience of those who can’t rise to the highest standard,” he said.
He said it might be convenient for Persad-Bissessar, whom he said “misrepresented the facts” and will “destroy anybody” to normalise this situation.
“There is nothing that the Opposition Leader can do and will do that can shake the resolve of the PNM Government of Trinidad and Tobago as we resolutely go after those who have committed crimes, white collar crime in this country,” he said.