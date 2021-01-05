Did the permanent secretary in the Ministry of National Security get an exemption to leave and return to this country in December?
Did Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley's daughter Sonel Rowley-Stewart bring eight of her friends to Trinidad and exemptions were given to all of them ahead of nationals waiting for months to return home?
These were some of the questions raised by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar at a United National Congress (UNC) virtual meeting on Monday where the party kicked off its Local Government election campaign as five electoral districts will be contested at January 25.
The former Prime Minister said there is total injustice as nationals remain stranded abroad while the friends and family of the People's National Movement (PNM) get favoured.
She noted that early last year when the borders were closed the Government also gave exemption to Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez who is sanctioned by the United States and her team to enter Trinidad and the purpose of that trip is still unknown.
"I'm now being told that the permanent secretary in the Ministry of National Security was granted an exemption to leave the country on the 19th of December and an exemption to return on the 30th of December. What did he leave the country for? No Government business is being transacted outside," said Persad-Bissessar.
She said the PS travelled to the United States.
She said what makes this issue grave is the fact that this is the very Ministry granting exemptions.
"What personal favour was given to the permanent secretary in the Ministry of National Security?" she asked.
She questioned Government's policy and further knocked National Security Minister Stuart Young whose own words with respect to the policy was found to be untruthful.
"How did Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley daughter get an exemption. Is it true did she also bring eight friends with her?" asked Persad-Bissessar.
She said people getting to come home to spend Christmas while others can't return mourn the death of their loved ones.
She questioned who are Rowley-Stewart's friends and whether they are nationals of Trinidad and Tobago.
She asked why does National Security Minister Stuart Young not speak the truth as it relates to the exemption policy as she noted that the media reported Young on November 7, 2020 saying "Government’s priority remains getting nationals of Trinidad and Tobago back home on a first come first serve basis, whilst applying the existing policies that have been previously stated. As such, exemptions and the granting of approvals will depend on the number of persons in the queue and are based on the quarantine space available.”
Persad-Bissessar said Young is now refuting what he said and what was reported in the media.
She said the right to equality is being breached.
"Why are you granting exemptions to your friends and family?" she asked again.
Persad-Bissessar urged the population to send a message to the "wicked, vindictive, shameless PNM" via the polls.
"Do not let election burn out keep you away from the polls," she said adding that the UNC has a plan and vision to take country forward.