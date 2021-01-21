A Diego Martin man who raped a 16-year-old girl multiple times at his home for three months has appeared in court for the offenes and remanded into custody without bail.
The 24-year-old suspect, of Richplain, appeared in a virtual hearing before a Port-of-Spain magistrate on Wednesday.
He was arrested on January 15 and charged three days later with eight sexual offences.
The charges were laid by detectives attached to the Western Division Child Protection Unit (CPU).
The sexual charges arose out of a report made to the CPU that
a 16-year-old girl was subjected to sexual assaults by a man during the period November 2020 to January 2021.
CPU detectives launched an investigation which revealed that the girl was assaulted eight times while at the home of the man.
The investigation was spearheaded by Sgt James of the Western Division CPU.
The accused is expected to reappear before the court on February 16.