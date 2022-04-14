WHILE modern-day Trinidadians squabble over the issues of the European rediscovery of the New World five centuries ago and the plantation economy from which we owe our existence, here is a reminder that every last one of us is a descendant of migrants who arrived in this place which, long before, already had lots of people living in a complex society.
The island already settled for thousands of years, so long ago that archaeologists have found evidence of the 7,000-year-old settlements of the first citizens – the Ortoiroids, who came across from South America, and travelled upriver into the South Oropouche wetlands.
Two of the most significant sites in Trinidad are at Banwari Trace, San Francique, and St John’s Trace, Avocat, locations that, in a more enlightened country, would have been protected places of learning, research and scholarship.
Banwari Trace, where the famed Banwari (person) was found in 1969, is watched over by volunteer custodian Hamlet Harripersad, with talk of its future development seemingly having died along with Peter Harris (who passed away in 2013), the archaeologist credited with discovering the site.
Five kilometres away at St John’s Trace, there is no State protection, the area threatened once before by bulldozers and at the mercy of private owners at a time when land is like gold and we fight for it, to the death.
It is here at the St John’s Trace site that Dr Basil Reid, Senior Lecturer in Archaeology at the Department of History of The University of the West Indies, spent time between 2009 and 2011 with a team from the Archaeology Unit.
What Dr Reid and his team discovered, the findings of which were published, rewrote the history books about what we know of the Caribbean’s first people.
The dig unearthed a midden with shells and the bones of fish and mammals, including the collared peccary (pig) nine-banded armadillo, paca (agouti) and red brocket deer, telling us of the diet of the settlers, and similar to what had been found at Banwari Trace.
However, the real discovery came with the unearthing of three milling stones, used to process food by rubbing, grinding, or pounding, and two conical pestles used for mashing or grinding substances.
The artefacts were sent to the Department of Biology at the University of Puerto Rico, where the sediments containing starch grains trapped in the fissures and pores of the stones were removed.
The starch grains, which survived thousands of years, were analysed under powerful microscopes, so that the plants they came from could be identified.
Dr Reid’s work was published in the peer-reviewed Quaternary Science Reviews.
He reported that the analysis of the St John’s site artefacts found they contained the starch grain of maize (corn), sweet potato, chilli pepper, bean, marunguey (a root from which a bread was made) achira (another tuber), marantaceae (arrowroot) and wild yam.
Dr Reid, the author of Myths and Realities of Caribbean History and co-author of the Encyclopedia of Caribbean Archaeology, considers it an important discovery for Trinidad and Tobago.
Radiocarbon dating has found that the St John’s site is older than Banwari Trace, which makes it the oldest known settlement in the southern Caribbean or north eastern South America, where maize and other crops were cultivated.
It is possible that the first farmers of the Caribbean started right here.
More about St John’s site
There is now little to preserve of this place.
A road now runs through the site, with a house being built upon the very midden. What remains undiscovered, we may never know.
It is located south of the Godineau River in Trinidad in close proximity to the South Oropouche mangrove swamp. The site is a relatively deep shallow shell midden about 1.2 metres (4 feet) deep, with a maximum diameter of 38.1 metres (125 feet). At the western end, exposed strata show that each is characterised by a predominance of different mollusc species.
In 1924, British petroleum engineer/archaeologist John Albert Bullbrook collected shells and mammal bones at the site.
In 1953, Bullbrook and Irving Rouse relocated the site, and together with colleagues excavated a trench that yielded Arauquinoid ceramics in the uppermost level.
Materials retrieved from these 1953 excavations are housed at the Peabody Museum, Yale University. Over the years, hammer stones and celts have been discovered at St John.
A radiocarbon assay of the site in 1994 yielded a C14 date of 667248 BP, which, when calibrated, is 5470-5290 BC.
In February and March 2009, October 2009, March and April 2010, and February, March and April 2013, and as recently as February to May 2015, surveys and excavations were undertaken at the St John site in south-western Trinidad.
Spearheaded by the Archaeology Unit in the Department of History at The University of the West Indies, St Augustine, the project was made possible by the involvement of UWI undergraduate history/archaeology students and a handful of volunteers.
Of major significance was the retrieval of four grindstones and three pestles from 2009 to 2013. These artefacts clearly intimate that plant materials were processed at this site and, by extension, the existence of early Ortoiroid farming (a Reid discovery). Many of the ground stone tools appear to have been used for pounding and processing hard or fibrous vegetable material.
An abundance of shells, mammal bones, and stone artefacts (including flakes, pestles and grindstones) were recovered from the site. This suggests that the Ortoiroid, who inhabited St John approximately 7,000 years ago, used a judicious combination of strategies for getting food and exploited a range of resource habitats in close proximity to the site.
Narratives of the past
Like Banwari Trace, the archaeological remains at St John suggest that there was little use of deep-sea resources.
In addition, there was a general shift from the use of terrestrial animals toward the use of foods from marine environments, particularly inshore and estuarine species.
Bone tools, primarily sharpened bone tips for hunting or fishing spears, have been preserved at St John in large numbers. They range from about two to 15 centimetres in length.
Of the find, Dr Basil Reid said: “It is important to note that groups of people can be referred as farmers even though farming was part of a network of other food-getting activities such as hunting, fishing and mollusc collecting. Starch grain analysis of grindstones found at St John confirm that the first farmers in the Caribbean were native Trinidadians — whom we called Ortoiroid people — some of whom lived over 7,000 years ago.
For years, Caribbean history books credited the so-called Arawaks as the first farmers. Subsequently, Caribbean archaeologists have long associated the early beginnings of farming with the Saladoid — the first fully horticultural native group that arrived in the Caribbean from north-eastern South America about 2,500 years ago. However, recent starch grain evidence from St John — supported by radiocarbon dates — provide incontrovertible proof that the Ortoiroid people of Trinidad used grindstones to process cultivars such as maize, sweet potato, zamia and jack bean.
Of significance is the fact that the timeline of maize cultivation/processing at St John is thus far the earliest for both the southern Caribbean and north-eastern South America. These finds have drastically reshaped our understanding of the pre-colonial history of Trinidad and Tobago and the Caribbean. Clearly, pre-colonial native groups — even though they lived several thousands years — were active, intelligent social agents of plant domestication and the management of their environment.
This article underscores the role of archaeology in unlocking the narratives of the past. It also points to the rich, diverse archaeological heritage of Trinidad and Tobago. It is essential that these findings be made available to members of the public. Teachers and students of Caribbean history at both the CSEC and CAPE levels need to be especially sensitised to this information.
